Mario Kart World claims another no.1 while EA Sports FC 25 and Tony Hawk return to the top ten

Nintendo pretty much controls the UK retail chart this week, claiming not just the top spot with Mario Kart World, but also #2 with Donkey Kong Bananza.

In fact, there are 11 Nintendo published games in the top 40, meaning a quarter of the chart is dominated by Nintendo – and that’s before factoring in third-party Switch titles.

EA takes #3 with EA Sports FC 25, which is also the Xbox Series’ current no.1. Last week the sports sim was at #12. Positions #4, #5 and #6 then remain unchanged, held by Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate respectively.

Mafia: The Old Country fell from #2 to #7 (yet remains the PS5’s no.1,) Minecraft rose to #8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – presumably thanks to a recent price cut at Argos and Amazon.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is also on the rise, up from #15 to #24. Final Fantasy I-VI Collection, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, EA Sports UFC 5, Civilization VII, Digimon Survive, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville all managed to re-enter with the lower half of the chart, meanwhile. Our best guess is that a retailer has had a clear out. The toy store Smyths, perhaps.

Nintendo even manages to bounce back in the 3DS chart this week, although that doesn’t mean a great deal – sales likely struggled to break double figures. Stella Glow is no.1, followed by Metroid: Samus Returns, Kirby: Planet Robobot, Culdcept Revolt, and Fire Emblem Warriors.