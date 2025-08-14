Cyberpunk slasher Tokyo Underground Killer comes to Steam in September

If you’re into first-person sword slashers (Shadow Warrior, Bright Memory, Ghostunner) and are of the retro persuasion, then you might want to keep an eye out for Tokyo Underground Killer.

Launching on Steam in September for a reasonable $9.99, it sees assassin Kobayashi take to Japan’s neon-lit streets in search of ten boss characters, slashing goons and summoning supernatural abilities along the way. A retro aesthetic is used throughout, albeit downplayed somewhat.

The new gameplay trailer below shows off the swordplay and reveals how downtime can be spent, with Kobayashi gambling his hard earned money on pachinko and capsule machines. Ryo Hazuki would approve.

Tokyo Underground Killer is fully voiced in English and Japanese, with Hidekatsu Shibata (Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball) assuming the role of a crime boss.

Daniel Hedjazi (aka Bentoman), Studio Head and Director at Phoenix Game Productions, states: “Creating this game was our dream and passion for many years. We can’t wait for players to finally experience our violent, fever-dreamish vision of Tokyo. Between maniac Yakuza bosses, revenge-driven Idols, and enticing cult leaders, Kobayashi’s trip through Tokyo’s underworld is not only a relentless fight for survival, but also a journey of self-discovery, filled with dark humor and unexpected twists.

“Paired with an unforgettable soundtrack created by legendary musician Andrew Hulshult and a story told through almost 100 pages of unique comic book panels drawn by comic artist Hans Steinbach, we believe that Tokyo Underground Killer will deliver a gaming experience unlike anything else,” they continued.

Here’s the latest trailer, freshly cut today: