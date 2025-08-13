Fast & Furious: Arcade comes to consoles in October

GameMill are bringing Fast & Furious: Arcade to consoles (PS5, Xbox Series and Switch) on 24th October. Although the press release doesn’t explicitly say, this appears to be the 2022 arcade game released by Raw Thrills. Backing this theory up, GameMill has also brought Raw Thrills’ Cruis’n Blast and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to consoles recently.

On that note, Fast & Furious: Arcade looks very similar to Cruis’n Blast, sporting vehicles with exceedingly shiny exteriors, a focus on boosting ‘n drifting, and plenty of cathartic destruction that can lead to shortcuts opening.

Eight vehicles feature, including the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, Shelby GT500 KR, Ford GT, Bronco DR and Jeep Wrangler – all of which can be customised. Tracks meanwhile are set in such locations as the Swiss Alps and Hong Kong.

We’re in for local multiplayer only, using two-player split screen, mimicking the two-player set-up of the arcade version.

Cradle Games are overseeing this conversion. Retail releases are planned for PS5 and Switch, although it seems that the Switch version will be a code in a box affair. Bah.

Earlier this week GameMill also announced Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed, based on the Netflix show and developed by Bamtang Games. This too is due out 24th October.