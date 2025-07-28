Mario Kart World returns to the top of the UK chart while WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers enters

After just one week at no.1, Donkey Kong Bananza has been dethroned by Mario Kart World in the latest UK retail chart. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise considering MKW is the Switch 2’s pack-in and Bananza’s glowing reviews will have attributed to an increase in console sales.

Making way for Mario, Donkey Kong Bananza moves down to #2 while Hogwarts Legacy holds onto #3.

At #4 it’s the return of the Switch 2 enhanced Super Mario Party Jamboree, up all the way from #24.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rose to #5 (up from #9), Minecraft is at #6, EA Sports FC 25 fell to #7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains at #8, and then at #9 it’s a new arrival – the 505 Games published WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. This Soulslike also took #3 in the PS5 chart.

Rounding off this week’s top ten is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, up from #25.

Recent releases Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and RoboCop Rogue City – Unfinished Business both exited the top ten, meanwhile, now at #12 and #13 respectively.

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers isn’t the only new release in the top 40. Zombie shooter Killing Floor 3 made its debut at #26, while Red Art Games’ belated retail release of Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged took #32.

In the single format charts, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is no.1 on PC, Hogwarts Legacy tops the Switch and Xbox Series charts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is no.1 on PS5, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is the PS4’s no.1, while Dark Souls Trilogy tops the Xbox One chart.

Showing no signs of going away, the 3DS chart is a top six this week, with Culdcept Revolt at no.1 followed by Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, Bravely Default, Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Stella Glow. Quality titles…providing you can find somewhere still stocking 3DS games.