Mario Kart World returns to the top of the UK chart while WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers enters

Categories UK Charts
After just one week at no.1, Donkey Kong Bananza has been dethroned by Mario Kart World in the latest UK retail chart. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise considering MKW is the Switch 2’s pack-in and Bananza’s glowing reviews will have attributed to an increase in console sales.

Making way for Mario, Donkey Kong Bananza moves down to #2 while Hogwarts Legacy holds onto #3.

At #4 it’s the return of the Switch 2 enhanced Super Mario Party Jamboree, up all the way from #24.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rose to #5 (up from #9), Minecraft is at #6, EA Sports FC 25 fell to #7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains at #8, and then at #9 it’s a new arrival – the 505 Games published WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. This Soulslike also took #3 in the PS5 chart.

Rounding off this week’s top ten is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, up from #25.

Recent releases Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and RoboCop Rogue City – Unfinished Business both exited the top ten, meanwhile, now at #12 and #13 respectively.

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers isn’t the only new release in the top 40. Zombie shooter Killing Floor 3 made its debut at #26, while Red Art Games’ belated retail release of Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged took #32.

In the single format charts, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is no.1 on PC, Hogwarts Legacy tops the Switch and Xbox Series charts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is no.1 on PS5, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is the PS4’s no.1, while Dark Souls Trilogy tops the Xbox One chart.

Showing no signs of going away, the 3DS chart is a top six this week, with Culdcept Revolt at no.1 followed by Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, Bravely Default, Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Stella Glow. Quality titles…providing you can find somewhere still stocking 3DS games.