UK Chart: Mario Kart World leaves Death Stranding 2 beached

Not much is going on within the latest UK retail chart, with no new arrivals to speak of. That’s no surprise considering not even the Switch saw a single new physical release last week.

Mario Kart World has however returned to the top of the chart after being temporarily dethroned by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Kojima’s well received sequel sits at #3 during its second week on sale, with EA Sports FC 25 rising to #2. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition fell one place to #4 while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains at #5.

Minecraft on Switch also holds onto #6. Hogwarts Legacy dropped three positions to #7, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom re-entered the top ten at #8, F1 25 rebounded at #9 – also topping the Xbox Series chart – while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 returned at #10.

Curiously, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition both sit just outside the top ten, currently at #11 and #12 (respectively.)

In the single format charts, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition remains no.1 on PC. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rules the roost on Switch, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the PS5’s no.1, PS4 owners have been buying EA Sports FC 25, while LEGO Jurassic World stomps to the top of the Xbox One chart. It’s one of nine LEGO games in the Xbox One top twenty this week, in fact.

The 3DS chart stick around for another week too. Metroid: Samus Returns is no.1, followed by Luigi’s Mansion, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, Culdcept Revolt, Fire Emblem Warriors, and 2014’s Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl.

We should see a few fresh faces in the top 40 next week with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered hitting store shelves. Or rather, arriving in online retailer’s warehouses.