Out this week: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Missile Command Delta, PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, Bendy and the Dark Revival, more

The birdman is back! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is out on all formats this week (including Switch and Switch 2), and due on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Developed by Iron Galaxy, and not Vicarious Visions like it’s predecessor, it sounds like quite a substantial overhaul that adds a lot of new content including an 8 player online mode, new parks, a fresh roster of skaters, and a new soundtrack. The Ninja Turtles are also being added at a later date.

Curiously timed, there’s PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY too. Sadly skipping Xbox, this collection revives two PSP rhythm action classics with new quality of life features. It’s your job to guide the titular oddball creatures by drumming as they travel towards Earthend. It’s due out Friday.

Atari’s back too with Missile Command Delta, which has first-person exploration elements with underground bunkers to escape from, along with a turn-based twist. Retro fans may also want to check out the re-release of the desirable Game Gear shooter Griffin, and the PS1 style horror Canine, which involves a young boy looking for their dog.

Then there’s the anticipated Bendy and the Dark Revival, which sees an animator trapped in an ink-drenched rendition of their studio and forced to endure the horrors within. The trailer has amassed over 3 million views, so expect big things. On a similar note, YouTube videos for the decision making BAD END THEATER – which involves choosing the fate of various characters – are also in the millions, with one amassing over 8 million views. Another potential hit.

Choice of Life: Wild Island shares the concept of decision making. Confusingly, another two games based around islands are due, with ISLANDERS: New Shores being a minimalist retreat builder, and Island Trouble on Xbox involving escaping from a mysterious island. The cutesy Minami Lane meanwhile is a minimalist town builder, arriving on Xbox Game Pass and PSN this Wednesday.

Also out this week are EA Sports College Football 26, historic online roleplaying shooter Holdfast: Nations At War, the Vampire Survivors inspired alien squishing Greedland, dark sci-fi Metroidvania Somber Echoes, top down survival game The Last Camp, and eastasiasoft’s real-time strategy battler Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights.

After a delay, the two new Evercade-compatible Super Pocket handhelds are finally out this week as well. Available for £49.99, the NeoGeo Super Pocket contains 14 games including Metal Slug X and Blazing Star, while the Data East Super Pocket features the likes of Joe & Mac Returns, Burger Time, and (ahem) Edward Randy.

New release trailers

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY

Missile Command Delta

Bendy and the Dark Revival

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

EA Sports College Football 26

Holdfast: Nations At War

Greedland

Somber Echoes

ISLANDERS: New Shores

BAD END THEATER

Minami Lane

Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights

Choice of Life: Wild Island

New multiformat releases

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Missile Command Delta

Bendy and the Dark Revival

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

EA Sports College Football 26

Greedland

ISLANDERS: New Shores

BAD END THEATER

Aquapark io

Canine

Griffin

Minami Lane

Somber Echoes

Holdfast: Nations At War

The Last Camp

Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights

New on PSN

PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY

Space Drop

Horror Night with Tung Tung Tung Sahur

DeviLevel: Try Again

New on Xbox Store

Choice of Life: Wild Islands

Ah, Love! Season 2

Mega Mall Story 2

Convenience Stories

Rogue Raccoon

Best Served Cold

Only Up To Space

Island Trouble

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 (Switch & Switch 2)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered Deluxe Edition

Elsie – Magitek Edition

Cattle Country

Touhou Luna Nights Collector’s Edition

Next week: RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition, EDENS ZERO, SHADOW LABYRINTH, Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact, Bustafellows Season 2, Ready or Not, The Wandering Village, Neon Noodles, Golden Tee Arcade Classics, Diluvian Winds, A-RED Walking Robot, Galacticon, Magic of Runes: Hidden Object Games, BattleCap, and Clash of Weirdos – Card Carnage.