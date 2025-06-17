Simon The Sorcerer Origins is out in October, starring Chris Barrie and…Rick Astley 

A pre-sequel to the cult classic PC/Amiga point ‘n click adventure Simon The Sorcerer is due to launch at the end of October, with ININ on publishing duties.

This marks the first entry in the wizarding adventure series in almost three decades. Both the original voice actor (Chris Barrie) and the German voice actor (Erik Borner) are returning, while Rick Astley will lend his talents to help add some extra retro appeal.

It’ll feature hand drawn visuals, plenty of puzzles, and a story covering Simon’s origins that promises to be both emotional and humorous – with the series’ humour helping it to become a classic in the first place.

Simon The Sorcerer Origins is due out worldwide on 28th October for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, PC (Steam Deck compatible), Mac, and Linux. A special edition for PS5, Switch and PC is planned that’ll include a ‘Pony’ personal stereo for Simon to carry that plays the original soundtrack.

Here’s the announcement trailer: