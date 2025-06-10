PS1 curio Milano’s Odd Job Collection is heading west for the first time

R-Type Delta isn’t the only PlayStation game about to gain a HD re-release. RPG specialists XSEED have also announced plans to bring Milano’s Odd Job Collection to the West for the first time.

This Japanese exclusive, released in 1999, is a pixel art affair with a relaxed vibe. You play as Milano, an 11-year-old girl out to make some cash during the school holidays by taking on part time jobs. From delivering pizzas to milking cows, Milano is keen to try their hand at anything going.

The story is spread across 40 days, during which Milano can choose to relax and spend nighttime stargazing. Her pay packet can also be used to purchase new items for her uncle’s house – with bigger pay checks to earn by taking on tricker jobs.

As this is a HD re-release, the gameplay is being kept intact. We can however expect save states, a rewind tool, and improved loading times. Of course, it’s now in English too. It can also be played with Japanese voices and English subtitles if you prefer.

Implicit Conversions are behind this re-release. Look out for it digitally on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch and Steam later this year.