Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection announced, will feature arcade, console and handheld versions

After years of cancellations and several false starts, an official Mortal Kombat collection is in the works. Arguably, the best team in the business has been assigned the task – retro specialists Digital Eclipse, who brought us Atari 50 and Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is out later this year and will include console, arcade, and handheld releases along with interactive documentaries, concept art, and more.

Here’s what has been revealed so far, with additional games to be announced soon:

Mortal Kombat – 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear

Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X

Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis

Arcade, SNES, Genesis Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES

Arcade, SNES Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997: Arcade

Arcade Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001: Game Boy Advance

Game Boy Advance Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002: Game Boy Advance

Game Boy Advance Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 : Game Boy Advance

: Game Boy Advance ???

Digital Eclipse are including the ability to unlock and see every secret without having to memorise codes too, so cast aside having to look up ‘gore codes’ online.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will be making a bloody mess on all formats, including both the Switch and Switch 2.