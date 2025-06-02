Elden Ring Nightreign and F1 25 enter the UK retail chart top ten

The UK’s latest physical release chart sees a few new entries this week, while Sony’s Days of Play promotion has helped many PS5 titles climb the top 40.

None of the new arrivals could take the top spot though. Elden Ring Nightreign had to settle for #3 in the all formats chart, while EA’s F1 25 made a pitstop at #5. Then much further down the chart there’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind at #35 – which gained a physical release last week through Atari.

Elden Ring Nightreign did however manage to top the PS5 chart. In the Xbox Series top ten it took #3, with F1 25 at #2. The fact that it’s an online-focused experience likely pushed more gamers towards the digital version this time around.

Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 25 held onto no.1 and #2, with the Switch version of the former selling well currently. The regularly discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell to #4, while at #5 it’s the return of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered – up from #31.

Minecraft fell to #7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top ten at #8 on the dawn of MK World’s release, GTA V fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s the acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Other PS5 games climbing the chart include Astro Bot (#13), Gran Turismo 7 (back in at #16), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (#29), and the Last of Us: Part I at #38.

There’s even a new 3DS chart too, which sees Culdept Saga at no.1 followed by Fire Emblem Warriors, and LEGO Ninjago: Nindroids. The little trooper managed to hold out until the Switch 2’s release week.

As the Switch 2 is out Thursday, here are a two facts from past Nintendo console launches. When the N64 hit the UK in March 1997, Super Mario 64 was the best-selling launch title, as you’d expect. However, the second best-selling game during launch week wasn’t Pilotwings 64 but the slightly disappointing Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire. Then when the GameCube arrived in the UK it wasn’t Luigi’s Mansion that was the biggest seller during launch week, but rather Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II. Never underestimate the power of Star Wars, eh?

Check back next week to see how the Switch 2 launch titles performed. We’ll almost certainly see Mario Kart World debut at no.1, with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition being our tip for the second best-selling launch title followed by Split Fiction.