Relive motorsport history in the arcade-like Formula Legends

After toiling away in the licensed game mines for the last few years, 3DClouds are back to creating their own IP. Next month sees the release of the pirate adventure Trident’s Tale, while the newly announced accessible racer Formula Legends is due later this year on all formats.

Although an arcade-like experience, it will still feature simulation-style elements such as tyre wear, fuel consumption, damage simulation and changeable weather. This is intended to mix things up and make races more unpredictable.

Formula Legends will also draw from the history of the motorsport, featuring 16 vehicle models from different eras and 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations. Drivers are also fictional, inspired by real-life racers.

The story mode is based around key moments from formula racing history, while Time Attack has a global leaderboard.

“We’ve made lots of racing games before (from Xenon to Paw Patrol Karts to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and more) but Formula Legends is a true labour of love. We have some of the biggest motorsport fans in the world in our office which is only a stone’s throw away from Monza, so all of us being able to put our unbridled passion and expertise into this game has been an absolute joy. We really hope fans will dig Formula Legends and that we can help kickstart an arcade racing renaissance once more,” said Francesco Bruschi, CEO of 3DClouds.