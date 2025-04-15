Wings of Endless descends onto PC and consoles in May

If you enjoyed the recent 2D explorative platformer Shadow of the Orient, or perhaps have an appreciation for the genre as a whole, then you may want to mark 8th May on your calendar – the day the similar looking pixel art endeavour Wings of Endless is set to launch.

Due on all formats for $12.99, this action platformer has an RPG slant, starring the bounty hunter Hariku and his trusty owl sidekick (wait for it) Owly.

Hariku starts his quest to untangle the mysteries of ancient war alone but is soon joined by two unlikely allies, including a trainee mage, with the three heroes switchable at any time and each with their own abilities. Skills can be augmented further through potion crafting.

The adventure will take the trio through deserts, marshlands, forests, and snow-covered locations – with secrets to be found and puzzles to solve to help keep players engaged.

Boss fights will also play a key part of this 20+ hour tale.

Wings of Endless is a solo developed project helmed by Isoca Games, with JanduSoft on publishing duties.

Here’s the trailer: