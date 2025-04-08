Assassin’s Creed Shadows holds onto no.1 while Minecraft rules the Switch chart

After the record-breaking movie launch, we expected to see Minecraft return to no.1 in the latest physical chart. While such a thing hasn’t occurred within the all formats top 40 – where Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows managed to claim another week at no.1 – the evergreen Minecraft did top the Switch top 20 chart.

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition also returned at #35 in the all formats top 40.

The rest of the top ten sees a slight shuffle, with a trio of titles having surprising lasting power.

PS5 pack-in Astro Bot climbed to #2, Monster Hunter Wilds re-entered the top ten at #3 (up from #15), Atomfall fell from #2 to #4, Minecraft rose to #5, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe slid to #6, Split Fiction dropped to #7, EA Sports FC 25 dropped four places to #8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 held onto #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The First Berserker: Khazan fell from #6 to #17 during its second week on sale, while Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Switch went from #10 to #20. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition meanwhile tumbled from #13 to #34.

GfK compiled a 3DS chart this week, as well. It’s a top two chart with Real Heroes: Firefighter at no.1, followed by 2015’s The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes at #2. Two very different perceptions of the term ‘hero’ there.