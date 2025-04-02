Switch 2 fully revealed, Donkey Kong Bananza, Elden Ring, Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077 and more confirmed

Nintendo has fully revealed the Switch 2 in an hour-long Nintendo Direct, confirming dozens of big-name titles – including The Duskbloods, a dark multiplayer experience by From Software, directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Comparisons with Bloodborne can be made.

Firstly though, the Switch 2’s new C button will be used for a GameChat function that allows groups of players to video chat and share live images. Launching alongside the system will be a new camera accessory resembling a desk lamp.

The system will have a 7.9-inch built-in LCD screen outputting at 1080p, Joy-Con 2 controllers that magnetically attach and can be used like a mouse on flat surfaces, a new freely adjustable stand, an additional USB-C port to charge in tabletop mode, and 256GB internal storage. Certain games will run at 4K resolution and up to 120fps.

NSO is also being expanded for the Switch 2, adding GameCube titles. F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SOULCALIBUR II are confirmed for launch, running in higher resolution. A GameCube controller is also due for release, sporting the new C button.

Several Switch games will gain new Switch 2 editions, available as upgrades to existing owners. These include Super Mario Party Jamboree, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom.

Jamboree will have new mini-games based around JoyCon 2 functions, while the two Zelda titles will boast smoother frame rates, faster loading and enhanced visuals, in addition to a new ZELDA NOTES help system.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will gain a new co-op Star-Crossed World expansion, due August 28th, while Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A will benefit from enhanced resolutions and frame rates.

New games from Nintendo shown so far include the free roaming Mario Kart World – with 24 characters, interconnected worlds, a back-to-back knockout mode, and a chilled scenic Free Roam mode – the destruction heavy 3D platformer Donkey Kong Bananza (out 17th July) with a redesigned Donkey Kong, Masahiro Sakurai’s GameCube racer revival Kirby Air Riders, the mouse driven online 3v3 sports game Drag x Drive, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – an interactive guide of the console, which will be a paid download at launch.

Hack ‘n slash Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is also in development at Koei-Tecmo, due out this winter,

It seems that all major third-party publishers are on board for the Switch 2, with several big-name titles due. Here’s everything confirmed so far. It’s a heck of a list!

ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition

Star Wars Outlaws

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (confirmed for launch)

Fortnite (confirmed for launch)

Hades II

EA SPORTS Madden NFL

EA SPORTS FC

NBA 2K

WWE 2K

SPLIT FICTION (confirmed for launch)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (confirmed for launch)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS

Street Fighter 6 (confirmed for launch)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (confirmed for launch)

Hogwarts Legacy (confirmed for launch)

BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster (confirmed for launch)

Borderlands 4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Enter the Gungeon 2

HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition (confirmed for launch)

Project 007

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

DELTARUNE

Survival Kids

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Two Point Museum

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer (confirmed for launch)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (confirmed for launch)

Goodnight Universe

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Wilds Hearts S

Witchbrook

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (confirmed for launch)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Nobunaga’s Ambition

Fast Fusion

Shadow Labyrinth

Raidou Remastered

Reanimal

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Tamagotchi Plaza

Human Fall Flat 2

The Switch 2 will launch on 5th June for $449.99 in the US, or for $499.99 with Mario Kart World. UK pricing is yet to be announced. [Update: £395.99 in the UK, or £429.99 with Mario Kart World according to My Nintendo Store]