Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, MLB The Show 25, Atelier Yumia, and Assault Suit Leynos 2 hit the Switch

For reasons obvious, Nintendo has been quiet of late. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is only their second major release of the year, and just like Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, it’s a re-release of an older title – this time dating to the Wii U. Unlike DKCR HD though, this one has been long requested for some time, being one of the few remaining Wii U games to make the jump. Better late than never.

Nintendo’s plan was perhaps to drop a time-consuming RPG to help fill the void between major Switch releases. This is a 60+ hour sci-fi mech-commanding adventure, with new story elements not present in the original and some quality-of-life improvements. The Metacritic score currently sits at 88% with no review scores lower than 8/10. Many critics claim it’s one of the best RPGs on the system, if not the best.

Would you believe the Switch gains a second quality RPG this week? The clunkily named Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land comes from Koei Tecmo and has been going down well with critics, gaining an 80% Metacritic. Many did warn of performance issues, however.

“In most respects, Atelier Yumia is an impressively ambitious and strong new entry for the long-running series, blazing a trail to parts unknown much like its titular protagonist. Things like the darker story, action-heavy combat, and increased focus on exploration gameplay all work well in its favor,” said Nintendo Life.

Would you also believe that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition isn’t the only new game featuring mechs? There are two of them, in fact. Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute sees a SEGA Saturn cult classic gain a Western release for the first time. Improvements have been made to the difficulty level, such as adjusting mech durability etc. From eastasiasoft comes the low budget S. Prysm Destroyer, which features low poly PS1 style visuals. With just one life given, it’s a case of trying to obtain a new high score while running ‘n gunning through looping levels.

Rendering Ranger R2 also should be out any day now, again no doubt featuring mechs in some capacity. This is one of the more intriguing retro re-releases, being a late Super Famicom shooter with rendered visuals. It’s often likened to Turrican, and for good reason – it was created by the same mastermind. Physical copies usually sell for incredibly vast amounts due to it never gaining a release outside of Japan.

Then there’s MLB The Show 25. The Switch often misses out on sports sims, so it’s pleasing to see this one make an appearance. Even more so considering the conversion appears to be sturdy. Not quite a miracle port, but more than sufficient. “If you want to play a licensed baseball game and you only have access to Nintendo Switch, MLB The Show 25 will do the trick,” said Nintendo World Report.

Quite possibly due to Xenoblade Chronicles X’s arrival, there isn’t a great deal else out this week. We can at least expect an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1986 MSX shooter GULKAVE, the farming RPG Tales of Autumn, and Beyond Hanwell – a horror adventure set within Westminster. The reception garnered on Xbox/PC seems to be mostly positive.

New Switch eShop releases

MLB The Show 25 – £49.99

Ignite your passion and build your very own path to greatness—from high school all the way to the Hall of Fame! Along the way, connect with iconic baseball stars in fan-favorite modes – updated with new ways to play.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – £49.99

Fight for survival while exploring the vast expanses of an alien world in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. This visually enhanced version of the epic sci-fi RPG features additional content – including new story elements and more!

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land – £49.99

People gather memories as they live their lives, thus developing their souls. This is the story of a young woman traveling across a ruined continent to find the path toward the future.

The theme of this game is “memory.” There are moments when everyone must confront the past and their own memories. All memories, including both successes and failures, become nourishment for the future and help shape people. “Atelier Yumia” tells the story of Yumia and her companions as they follow the path they believe in while being confronted by the memories they discover along the way.

Tales of Autumn – £11.69

Tales of Autumn is a wild farming RPG with an emphasis on animals and terrain management. Develop the abandoned ranch, befriend the wildlife, build relationships and earn the trust of the town.

S. Prysm Destroyer – £6.99

In a future ravaged by mechanized enemies known as the Primordial, one girl named Amor might hold the only key to reclaiming civilization in S. Prysm Destroyer! Amor had fallen in love with a boy whose passion was constructing robots, but when he died, the tragedy left Amor emotionless and the mech he designed has mysteriously grown more hostile. Acting as the mech’s pilot, Amor sets out to wreak havoc on the enemy by drawing power from prysmals, a material from the same comets that seemingly brought the Primordial to Earth.

S. Prysm Destroyer is a side-scrolling 2.5D shooter inspired by run ’n gun genre classics and mecha anime. Blast through enemy hordes and collect elemental power-ups to unleash the awesome potential of Prysm Destroyer attacks. Chase high scores through skillful play and unlock loads of costumes for Amor!

Kill The Emoji – £4.29

IF YOU EVER WANT TO SHOOT HORDES OF EMOJIS? RIGHT INTO THEIR FACES? THAN THIS IS YOUR GAME BUDDY! KILL THE EMOJI is a fast-paced, bombastic, funny and hard survival first-person shooter. Kill as much emojis as you can, try to save the world, but the waves will never end! Enjoy our game while you can let off your infinite pain over the Emoji Movie or your hate for the color yellow. But this game is so universal, basically, everyone can join the fight against the evil emojis!

United Assault – Final Stand – £8.99

United Assault – Final Stand is an open-world rogue-lite FPS set in the final days of World War II, deep in the Obersalzberg region of Germany, 1945. As the war nears its end, you are part of a daring mission to infiltrate this heavily fortified mountain stronghold, which includes the mountain residence of the Führer himself.

Scrap Divers – £4.49

Dive into an incredibly fast-paced and beautifully crafted retro runner! Control your robot with just a finger to dodge sawblades, flames, and many other dangerous obstacles while flying through an infinite tunnel. Are you ready for the drop? Parachute not included.

Dye The Bunny – £2.69

Dye The Bunny is an Easter horror game. Play as a little girl Ellie, exploring the garden, finding Easter eggs, solving the challenges that come your way, surviving the encounters of the Bunny and going down the rabbit hole, where the Bunny lives. Ellie has a little basket to put the Easter eggs into, as well as other things she can find along the way, which is an intuitive inventory system for the player to use. But at the end of it all, Ellie has to do something. Bunny wants to ask Ellie for a favor. Dye the Bunny. Dye the Bunny, Ellie.

Escape From Mystwood Mansion – £14.29

You find yourself trapped inside the mysterious Mystwood Mansion. The door behind you is locked and the only way forward is to delve deeper into the mansion. As you explore the mansion’s many rooms you discover that someone has orchestrated a series of puzzles and challenges to keep you from escaping.

Beyond Hanwell: Nintendo Switch Edition – £24.99

Beyond Hanwell comes to Nintendo Switch™. Taking you on a terrifying journey through the twisted locations of open world Westminster, London, in a world where Anomalous Entities are a fact of life. Return to Hanwell and discover the truth about yourself.

Croaktopia – £11.69

Your house is under attack, and only you can stop the evil construction company by gathering different groups in your forest and punching the CEO who wants to destroy your forest.

The plot revolves around a conflict in a small village that a large construction company wants to destroy with the consent of the mayor, who has entered into a corrupt conspiracy with the management of Liam Constructions. The player will create a community that will counteract the developers by coordinating and organizing the various inhabitants of the forest area and entering into direct conflicts with local gangs and the police.

EGGCONSOLE GULKAVE MSX – £5.39

This game is a shooting game released in 1986. The game screen is presented in a side view, and the weapons are limited to just shots, making it a simple gameplay experience.

The game is also known for its high difficulty level. It’s a game with some quirks, but it is undeniably satisfying to master. With 32 stages to conquer, put your skills to the test and enjoy the challenge!

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute – £22.49

The 90s hardcore mecha game, exclusive to Japan until now! Assault Suit Leynos 2 is finally making its way to the West, following in the footsteps of Assault Suit Leynos and Assault Suit Valken. Now upgraded with new features and quality-of-life improvements. Suit up and start the assault… again!

Next week: Breakout Beyond, Bubble Ghost Remake, Kemono Heroes, Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition, Shadow of the orient, I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, GladMort, Fight Legends: Mortal Fighting, Freeride, Care Bears: Unlock The Magic, Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries, Which Way Up: Galaxy Games, Tiny Lands – Deluxe Edition, Two-Sided Runner, Star Leaping Story, and Blue Wednesday.