Out this week: Assassin’s Creed Shadows, BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, Xenoblade Chronicles X, 33 Immortals, more

After a few false starts, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally out this week. It seems fair to say that Ubisoft hasn’t had a colossal hit in a while – with the likes of Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora only being modest successes – which makes it all the more interesting to see that Shadows is a somewhat risky entry, having faced backlash from fans since its reveal.

But while it may not be entirely historically accurate, the delays it has faced suggest Ubisoft has taken the time needed to make something special. It should be a faster seller than Outlaws, at any rate. The base building aspect is intriguing, and the two play styles of the protagonist should complement each other well, bolstered by the storyline centred on the duo becoming allies.

The Switch gains a major release too. Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition is another Wii U castoff, albeit one long requested. This 60+ hour sci-fi RPG sees the last remaining humans start life anew on a different planet following the destruction of Earth. Despite being ten years old, we imagine it’ll hold up visually – the original was a looker.

Incidentally, point ‘n click adventure/beat’em hybrid Brok: The InvestiGator and the offbeat management sim Let’s School gain belated retail releases on Switch, both of which gained a thumbs up from us. We were surprised Let’s School wasn’t more popular as it’s almost on par with Two Point Campus.

This week also sees the release of Bandai-Namco’s sword swinging brawler BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, which features 30 characters from the anime franchise. The storyline details the BLEACH saga from the beginning to end, from the Substitute Soul Reaper Arc to the Arrancar Arc.

Other big name releases during this busy week include MLB The Show 25 – which has faster online play, hundreds of new animations, and a harder G.O.A.T difficulty mode – Koei Temco’s well received (84% Metacritic on Xbox) RPG Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, and a belated Xbox/PS4 release of Atari’s RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition – which dates back to 2004, and includes both expansions.

Sledders – a physics-based snowmobile simulator – also comes to consoles, making the jump from PC, as does KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT – a goofy 2D platformer that made an impact on Steam.

Then on Xbox there’s 33 Immortals – a thirty three player co-op roguelike, focusing on raids. It’s launching in Game Preview (early access) status, hitting Game Pass at launch. The PS4 meanwhile sees tardy conversions of Pets Hotel – which we found needlessly complex – and the comical avian sandbox Just Crow Things.

The PS4 and Switch gain a couple of retro re-releases too, in the form of the Turrican-esque SNES run ‘n gunner Rendering Ranger: R2 Rewind and the Saturn mech shooter revival Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute. This week’s eastasiasoft release, S. Prysm Destroyer, is also a 2D side-scrolling mech shooter.

Lastly, and rewinding to last week, scrolling brawler The Phantom – based on the 90 year old comic book hero – snuck out of the shadows. This one managed to pass us by, somewhat aptly.

New release trailers

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls

33 Immortals

MLB The Show 25

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Sledders

Just Crow Things

S. Prysm Destroyer

Rendering Ranger: R2 Rewind

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition

KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT

Hero’s Hour

Next week: Atomfall, Bubble Ghost Remake, Breakout Beyond, AI LIMIT, The First Berserker: Khazan, Hitman: World of Assassination VR, Cypress Legacy, Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn, Shadow of the orient, Kemono Heroes, Sports: Renovations, Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror, Karma: The Dark World, Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain, and Next of Kin.