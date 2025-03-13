Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo goes big on sweet tricks, out in May

Developer Pocket Trap has announced Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, a top-down adventure similar to Zelda III et al, only with a major spin – protagonist Pippit, a blue bat, uses his trusty yoyo not just to harm enemies but to also get around the environment with speed and grace.

The ‘Pipistrello’ part of the game’s title relates to Pippit’s family name, and the story here focuses on family ties, with Pippit out to rescue his auntie. It looks like we can expect to meet a cast of oddball supporting characters.

Pippit’s yoyo can be equipped with different badges to make attacks stronger and alter their effects. Puzzle solving also features, along with boss battles against the city’s crime bosses. What has Pippit’s auntie been up to exactly?

PM Studios are readying a retail release for PS5 and Switch that’ll include a Pippit plushie. It’ll also launch digitally on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch and PC on 28th May.