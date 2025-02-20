Tomb Raider Collection 2 announced for Evercade, featuring a rare bonus level

While a second Tomb Raider collection for Evercade was always likely, we thought it might appear closer to the lucrative winter period. But no – Tomb Raider Collection 2 will be in this year’s second wave of carts, due out in April.

This collection brings together 1999’s Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and 2000’s Tomb Raider: Chronicles, along with a bonus Egyptian Tomb stage that was originally only available to PC gamers via The Times Newspaper. This will mark the first time it has seen a 32-bit (PSone) incarnation.

“Including this unique conversion of the rare Times bonus level is a real treat for Evercade and Tomb Raider fans, allowing them to experience a truly unique chapter of Lara’s history,” said Evercade’s CEO.

Tomb Raider Collection 2 will cost £24.99 with pre-orders going live on 28th Feb. We’re still hoping for an Evercade cart containing Lara’s seldom discussed Game Boy Color and GBA adventures.