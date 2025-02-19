Marron’s Day review

The present gaming landscape is incredibly diverse, and Marron’s Day is the perfect example of this. It’s a 1-2 hour story driven adventure with Game Boy-style visuals (well, technically Game Boy Color as screens change palette) that’s light on action and heavy on cuteness, ideally suited for youngsters. Had this released when the Game Boy was kicking around, publishers would have likely passed on it, instead favouring a game more arcade-like or with a license attached. But in 2025? Something like this is easily able to find its niche on the Switch eShop.

Marron – a thoughtful young rabbit, whose good intentions sometimes land them in trouble – loves the town’s annual festival. The sights, the sounds, and especially the sweet treats – it’s a highlight of their year. Sadly, the town’s mayor has decided to cancel this year’s festival due to a lack of market stalls. Distraught, Marron hatches a plan to rally the townsfolk. If he can persuade six to run a stall, the mayor will allow the festival to go ahead. Headstrong and determined, Marron sets about pestering the quaint rural town’s mild-mannered inhabitants.

What then ensues is essentially a bunch of fetch quests that sees Marron backtracking through the town and its adjacent forest, spread across a dozen or so screens. The baker needs inspiration for new flavour combos, resulting in asking around for ideas, while the farmer needs help planting and watering seeds, commencing a brief mini-game. Other pursuits are a bit more padded out, such as the geologist requiring precious stones which just so happen to be invisible…meaning every inch of the game world must be explored to (literally) stumble upon one. Catching fish for the fish monger is another one of the more time-consuming tasks, with each catch resulting in a minute long wait. There are a few other mini-games along the way, including a pencil eraser-based RPG-style battle sequence, and a puzzle that involves a riddle.

These tasks can, more or less, be completed freely in any order albeit with the minor stipulation that Marron can only hold one item at once. A couple of fetch quests are held back for the final moment, while tracking down the geologist’s rocks requires a hefty amount of backtracking.

Progress can be saved at Marron’s house, although due to the game’s brevity it’s likely that most will blitz through it in one or two sittings. Once Marron has nagged enough people, the festival takes place – and our plucky protagonist has a few coins to spend – before the sun sets on Marron’s day and the credits roll. There isn’t much of a reason to return beyond this, although the game’s modern front end does have a jukebox comprising of chiptunes. The main town theme is quite an infectious ditty, and not necessarily in a good way, playing on a short loop.

The presentation here is, unsurprisingly given the humble premise, cute as a button. Marron is expressive during conversations, singing and whistling, and most townsfolk have something amusing to share such as an anecdote from a previous festival. While a couple of outdoor environments are sparce, I can’t fault the game’s authenticity to the 8-bit era. It’s clearly heavily inspired by Link’s Awakening and Pokémon Blue/Red visually, especially the indoor locations with their various knickknacks.

Marron’s Day is always entertaining, partly due to its focus on completing fetch quests to achieve its clear main goal, and partly because of its twee nature. It is however a little muddled in its execution. It has retro style visuals and sounds but doesn’t play like any specific game of yore; and so, there isn’t much in the way of gooey nostalgia. The short runtime and cutesy dialogue also suggest that this is aimed at younger gamers, meaning there isn’t much here for anyone who grew up playing Pokémon et al on the Game Boy. I would still recommend this to anyone with younger gamers in their household though, as it’s simple enough to comprehend and features nothing in the way of violence. The central theme of helping others is endearing too. If you’re looking for something light-hearted and not too taxing, you can’t go far wrong with spending a day with Marron.

Marron’s Day is out 19th Feb on the Switch eShop. Published by RAWRLAB Games.