Atari Arcade 2 announced for Evercade, featuring Berzerk and Frenzy

With today’s announcement of Atari Arcade 2 planned for an April release, Blaze’s Evercade line-up for 2025 is starting to take shape.

This cartridge, numbered #14, will include ten arcade titles. For reference, the now-discontinued Atari Arcade 1 featured thirteen games.

The titles here are mostly obscure. Berzerk and Frenzy are recent acquisitions, originally released by Stern, while Maze Invaders is a prototype that wasn’t rediscovered until 2014. You may know it from Atari 50.

The seven remaining games are top-down adventure Lost Tomb, shooter Mine Field, space combat game Moon War, helicopter mission Rescue, the wall tightening Tazz-Mania, top down driving sim Fire Truck, and the dual layered shoot’em up Dark Planet.

The first Atari Arcade featured the well-known likes of Asteroids, Missile Command, Super Breakout, and Centipede, so it’s no surprise to see this follow-up without a big-name hit. Berzerk and Frenzy are both very good games, though, so rest assured that there is some quality here – it just doesn’t have anything that instantly springs to mind when Atari is mentioned.

Atari Arcade 2 will launch in April for £19.99. Pre-orders go live 25th February.