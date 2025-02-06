Civilization VII, MACROSS Shooting Insight, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, Luck be a Landlord, and Sugoro Quest hit the Switch

Reviews of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII went live earlier this week. They were mostly full of praise, with many critics claiming that Firaxis has managed to make yet another highly addictive empire management sim while making smart changes along the way. The PC version currently has an 80% Metacritic, including a handful of 9/10s. The Switch version is yet to be reviewed, although we should imagine that it fairs similarity, with only the visuals taking a hit.

If you’re looking for something more intense there are a few things to consider this week, including the comical 3D explorative beat’em up Big Helmet Heroes, the side scrolling Metroidvania sequel Momodora: Moonlit Farewell – which has ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam – and the squad-based Roman castle defender/destroyer Shieldwall, due out Saturday.

Shoot’em up fans may want to check out Red Art Games’ anime-based and multi-directional style MACROSS Shooting Insight, along with Clear River Games’ re-release of G.rev’s 2005 helicopter commanding isometric WWII shooter Under Defeat. There’s a new inexpensive untranslated EGGCONSOLE release too. CARMINE 88 – a dungeon crawling mech shooter from 1986. The press release notes it’s quite challenging, which may spark mixed reactions. You have to respect their honesty.

Also on the agenda is a retro re-release gaining a translation for the first time. Licensed from Arc System Works, Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes is a board game affair in which four heroes seek adventure – and every dice roll impacts their journey. Cheats, save states, and a gallery feature. Yours for a mere £5.99.

Other games with retro flair launching this week include Luck be a Landlord – a pixel art slot machine game with randomised elements, which we reviewed yesterday – eastasiasoft’s steampunk themed adventure Mechanita, and Moons of Darsalon – a Lemmings style puzzle platformer that draws from the C64 era, complete with SID chip tunes. It couldn’t be any more retro if it tried.

New Switch eShop releases

Under Defeat – £17.99

Under Defeat is a vertically scrolling shooter where you control a helicopter capable of moving in eight directions. It’s a sleek, streamlined experience with just two buttons—fire and bomb—making it easy to pick up but hard to master. What sets the game apart is the tilt mechanic: as you turn, your shots tilt slightly left or right, allowing for strategic, angled attacks. You also have a small, satellite-like option unit that shoots independently. However, charging it requires you to release the fire button for a while, creating a tactical ebb and flow rarely seen in this all-out shoot ’em up genre.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – £49.99

The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known!

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement.

Big Helmet Heroes – £21.99

Discover the hilarious world of Big Helmet Heroes, a 3D beat ’em up combining combat and adventure. Find 29 adorable heroes hidden in fantastic kingdoms and choose your favorites to save the princess. Play alone or with a friend, and try to overcome the formidable challenges that await you!

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell – £14.29

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell presents the account of the greatest calamity to befall the village of Koho, five years after the events of Momodora III. Soon after the toll of an ominous bell is heard, the village is threatened by a demon invasion.

The village’s matriarch sends Momo Reinol, their most capable priestess, to investigate the bell and find the bellringer responsible for summoning demons. It is their hope that by finding the culprit, they will also be able to secure the safety of the village, and most importantly, the sacred Lun Tree, the source of life and healing for Koho…

Moons of Darsalon – £14.99

Teams of darsanauts got lost during their mining missions on the different moons of the planet Darsalon. You need to complete several rescue missions in which you will have to lead them to the closest base station. They will use their own AI to follow you and to obey your commands. On your way to the base you will have to protect them from dangers and enemies using your laser gun, jet pack, pilot ground and air vehicles, destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker gun.

Luck be a Landlord – £13.49

Your landlord is banging on the door. You have a single coin left to your name. You insert the coin into your slot machine and… JACKPOT! Luck be a Landlord, tonight!

Collect symbols, build synergies, and defeat capitalism in this cult classic roguelike deckbuilder – now on consoles by popular demand.

Luck be a Landlord combines the unpredictable thrill of slot machines with the strategic depth and replayability of classic deckbuilders. Choose symbols to add to your machine and watch them interact to earn you coins every spin – will you stack your deck with cats, gemstones, fruits…?

While Waiting – £17.99

Welcome to While Waiting. This innovative title invites players into a transformative journey through the art of patience, blending humor with profound life insights.

Be Patient and Embrace Everyday Life: Learn the art of patience as you navigate the game, gaining valuable insights on embracing and accepting the journey of life itself.

Mechanita – £4.49

Get ready for a steampunk-themed adventure in Mechanita, a side-scrolling platformer packed with brainteasing pixel art stages! Take control of a goggled heroine as she carefully navigates 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity.

Run, jump and shoot with precision as you try to reach the airship at the far end of each stage. Avoid spike traps and roving enemies, hop on prop-driven lifts, use your blaster to stun robotic foes and jump on their heads to reach greater heights! Will you master this wonderfully mechanized world or fall victim to its clockwork creations?

Korean Drone Flying Tour Danyang-gun – £8.09

This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage shot by a real flying drone.

There is no up, down, left or right direction control, only the control to increase or decrease the drone speed. You can also fly while changing the drone’s flight mode among three at any time.

Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Danyang-gun, Korea with “real” footage!

Bad Parenthood – £8.99

Bad Parenthood plunges you into a psychological horror where bedtime stories turn into waking nightmares. Play in a suburban home haunted by The Storyteller, a sinister entity born from parental warnings and childhood fears.

Genome Guardian – £10.79

Dive into the microscopic world, radiating with bioluminescent life. Genome Guardian is a deeply-complex shooter that’s easy to pick up but hard to master. Research permanent upgrades to survive a variety of microbes across 6 game modes, each with multiple “depths”.

Pair DNA nucleotides Adenine (rapid fire), Cytosine (precision), Guanine (spread), Thymine (explosive) to discover wild hybrid bioweapons!

Cats the Commander for Nintendo Switch – £5.49

Cats the Commander is a game that has a little bit for everyone! both humans and felines!

Come join us in the world full of adorable cats and recruit them to fight in your army!

EGGCONSOLE CARMINE 88 PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This game, released in 1986 in Japan, is an adventure game where players take on the role of Lieutenant Brian=W=Kernighan. Piloting the Armored Fighting Walker, Galleouse, the player must defeat three bio-dolls lurking within the research facility.

Since this isn’t an RPG, relying on character growth or brute force to push through isn’t possible, which might be seen as challenging, potentially sparking mixed reactions. However, for users seeking a satisfying sci-fi game, this title is recommended. Additionally, interactions with over 20 unique characters and the distinct world setting are also highlights!

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes – £5.99

SUGORO Quest: The Quest of Dice Heroes comes to the West for the first time! This is a board game-style turn-based RPG where dice will decide your fate!

The story begins in the kingdom of Siland, where four adventurers set out to talk to the king in search of intrepid adventures. Each adventure is different, so be sure to choose the most suitable member for each journey.

A school of magic? An adventure at sea? It’s up to you(and luck, of course) to make sure the adventure has a good ending! But beware of the enemies, as they won’t make your path easy.

Let’s Cook Together 2 – £20.00

Cooperate & communicate to cook delicious dishes in this #TrulyTogetherGaming experience. Visit different countries to learn the secrets of local cuisines, upgrade your kitchen appliances and immerse yourself in a deep story about food, love and the hidden costs of freedom. Engage in split-second PvP battles or make your own kitchens in the Level Editor and share them with the community. Everyone will find a taste of their own in Let’s Cook Together 2.

Shieldwall – £16.00

This game allows you to feel like a squad leader right on the battlefield.

Caesar needs you! Gaul won’t be conquered by itself. Stand under the Eagle and lead the legion for the glory of Rome!

Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector – £6.99

Welcome to the not-so-glamorous side of space exploration! In Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector, you take control of a high-tech android tasked with a vital but messy job: cleaning up space stations after intense alien battles.

Macross -Shooting Insight- – £35.99

Based on the popular long-running animated science fiction franchise, MACROSS -SHOOTING INSIGHT- is a brand-new Multi-Dimensional Shooting Game!

Pilots, songstresses, and characters from five MACROSS series (MACROSS Plus, MACROSS 7, MACROSS Zero, MACROSS Frontier & MACROSS Delta) take center stage in a completely original story. When multiple dimensional folds suddenly occur across space-time, pilots and songstresses alike find themselves inexplicably transported to the Battle 7. From there, five stories unfold with the fate of the galaxy at stake.

Sortie with pilots from different time periods and go through stages made up of multiple scenes in this Multi-Dimensional Shooting Game. Stages include multiple shoot ’em up game styles, such as vertical shooting, horizontal shooting, 360-degree shooting, and more.

Includes fan-favorite songs from all featured MACROSS series and use the power of songs to gain an edge in battle! Synchronize with songstresses while playing stages to activate a variety of buffs and debuffs, such as increased firepower, increased maneuverability, reduced enemy fire speed, etc.

Next week: Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, Amber Isle, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East, Snezhinka, Dead Dragons, Afterlove EP, Guns of Fury, Slasher: Origins, Matchmaker Agency, Echoes of the Plum Grove, Discolored 2, METAL SUITS: Counter-attack, Witch of the Meta Loop, Recall: Empty Wishes, Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower, Girlfriend from Hell, and Doggy Up!