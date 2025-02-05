An Onimusha 2 remaster is coming, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection now on Xbox

The almighty Capcom recently held a Spotlight Broadcast. In addition to Monster Hunter Wilds open beta news and more info on 2026’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the publisher also revealed an Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster.

This HD re-release of the 2002 feudal Japan action adventure will be coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2025. This ended up being the best selling entry in the franchise, praised for its branching paths. Onimusha: Warlords’ remaster is also discounted currently, available for $9.99.

Capcom has also shadow launched MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Xbox One, including the likes of X-Men vs. Street Figher, while the Power Stone starring Capcom Fighting Collection 2 has a 16th May release date. Pre-orders will unlock a couple of rearranged BGMs within the jukebox.