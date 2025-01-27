EA Sports FC 24 outsold EA Sports FC 25 at retail last week

The latest UK physical release chart, for the week ending 25th Jan, had us rubbing our eyes. EA Sports FC 24 managed to return to #7 in the top 40, outselling the newest iteration – which is currently at #16, down a remarkable thirteen places this week. Why? The PS5 version of FC 24 appears to have been discounted somewhere, as it also shot back to #2 in the PS5 top ten.

If that wasn’t enough football madness, Football Manager 2021 is no.1 in the PC chart while Football Manager 2024 is currently at #11. Us Brits do love a discount.

Another game benefiting from a price cut is Super Mario RPG, which was recently available for just over £20 on Amazon. This SNES revival is back in at #5 in the all formats top 40, up from #36. It’s also at #4 in the Switch chart, up from #20.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the UK’s no.1 this week, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – last week’s chart topper – and Super Mario Party Jamboree. This means three games starring Super Mario are in the top five.

Minecraft held onto #6, GTA V remains at #8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #9, and then at #10 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports.

New release DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS fell out of the top ten, but isn’t too far away, currently at #15. Tales of Graces f Remastered wasn’t able to stick around though, exiting the charts already.

Guilty Gear Strive on Switch and the PS5’s SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada were also both no-shows.

If you’re here for hot 3DS chart news, just a single unique 3DS title was sold last week – 2017s Culdcept Revolt. We hope whoever brought it enjoys it.