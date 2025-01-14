LUNAR Remastered Collection set to shine in April

GungHo Entertainment America has outlined plans for the upcoming LUNAR Remastered Collection.

This double-whammy of PS1 RPGs – originally released by Game Arts – is set to release on 18th April across PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam both digitally and physically on consoles, although it appears that the Xbox One physical release will be US only. American RPG enthusiasts should keep an eye on Amazon, with the price set as $54.99, while European gamers can expect Clear River Games to roll out PS4 and Switch physical releases for €54.99.

The physical release will feature reversible covers with new artwork.

LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete will feature new English voiceovers, French and German language options, wide-screen support, HD art, and more streamlined combat with faster battles.

A classic mode reverting to the PS1 originals will also feature.

LUNAR: The Silver Star was first released on SEGA CD in 1992 before gaining a re-release on PS1. The SEGA CD version became the best selling title for the add-on in Japan. Sequel LUNAR: Eternal Blue – set one thousand years after the original – likewise launched on SEGA CD in 1994 before gracing PS1 a few years later. Predicably, both are expensive to acquire nowadays.