Sun Haven, Super Spy Raccoon, Quilts and Cats of Calico, Winter Games Collection, and Love Too Easily hit the Switch

We were expecting eastasiasoft’s RPG Tokyo Clanpool this week, but Nintendo had other ideas, blocking its release due to suggestive themes. It may need to be censored to make it through Nintendo’s refreshed certification process, which is reportedly stricter than before. If you’re curious, the GOG PC release is still going ahead.

This has definitely made a quieter week even quieter, with only a handful of titles to consider.

Flynn’s Arcade are back with a new faux retro platformer. Super Spy Raccoon appears similar to Donkey Kong, Popeye, et al but has stealth elements – you must climb through stages without being seen. As per the publisher’s past releases, it’ll only set you back £4.99.

Then there’s the town saving fantasy farming sim Sun Haven, which is viewed from a top down perspective and uses pixel art – drawing comparisons with Stardew Valley. The PC version from early 2023 has ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam. Quilts and Cats of Calico is another belated conversion, developed by the team behind Wingspan. Based on the board game Calico, it entails creating a quilt by combining fabric colours and patterns. This too has ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam.

We can also expect Mindscape’s snow coated mini-game collection Winter Games Collection – which includes Tetrice, an icy take on Tetris – and the Asian interactive FMV movie Love Too Easily, which has a mystery to solve. Failing that, there’s Kaimyou Maker which, of all things, seems to be based around creating Japanese cemetery headstones. Imagine explaining that to the grandparents on Christmas Day.

There’s a new EGGCONSOLE release too. AQUA POLIS SOS is an early entry in the shooter genre, launching on MSX in 1983 and involving an underwater city rescue mission. Predictably, it does appear very crude visually. Think along the lines of an early ZX Spectrum game.

Anime Dance-Off meanwhile makes some lofty promises, such as featuring your favourite characters. That’s a pretty bold claim. On that note, the Switch eShop is about to be hit by an avalanche of shovelware, including several shop sims looking suspiciously like one another.

It’s actually a struggle to find something of note due next week. There’s a tactical Star Trek battler due on Christmas Day, along with Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue – a survival game involving escaping from a coffin and fleeing a crypt. The PC version managed to gain some traction, along with a handful of positive reviews. Comedic cosmic horror Paw Paw Destiny may be worth a look too. Other than that, it seems that the Switch is in for a quiet time until January. A perfect opportunity to work on the backlog.

New Switch eShop releases

Super Spy Raccoon – £4.99

Super Spy Raccoon is an imagining of a stealth game as an early 80’s Arcade Classic! Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to acquire all classified documents as you venture deeper and deeper into enemy territory. Hide, sneak, climb, and leap your way to victory! YOU MUST NOT BE SEEN! Do you have the skills to top score?

Winter Games Collection – £12.99

Dive into a frosty world packed with snow-filled challenges and chilly adventures designed to bring warmth and excitement to your cold winter days. From snowball battles to icy races, there’s something for everyone to enjoy solo or with family and friends.

Take on the leaderboard to see who can claim the highest score by challenging your friends in the multiplayer mode — up to 8 players can join by simply passing around one controller. With a delightful mix of arcade-inspired games like Tetrice, Polar Cross, Frostbreaker, and Winter Match 3, this collection offers countless hours of fun.

Sun Haven – £24.99

Discover four incredible lands, three farms to tend to, and an epic story to save the town of Sun Haven. Play as one of seven races, level through a diverse skill tree, customize your world with thousands of decorations, and romance your new neighbors. Can you become the hero of Sun Haven before it’s too late?

Love Too Easily – £19.79

In Love Too Easily, the main character wakes up with only a partial memory of her night out with friends. Her hangover has left many memories blank, but she knows someone has kissed her! But who…?

Interact with the story by helping the main character make choices, complete tasks in the form of mini-games, and most importantly, find hints about the night out.

Quilts and Cats of Calico – £15.99

Quilts & Cats of Calico is a cozy board game in which the player’s main task is to make a quilt from patterned fabric scraps. By smartly combining the colors and patterns of the scraps, the player can not only score points for the completed design but also sew on buttons and attract adorable cats, who have their own preferences for bedding patterns.

Kaimyou Maker – £7.19

Kaimyou is a posthumous name given to a deceased person in Buddhist tradition, particularly in Japan. It is used during memorial services and placed on the Ihai (memorial tablet) in honor of the deceased. The Kaimyou represents the individual’s spiritual journey and is usually bestowed by a Buddhist priest. The name often reflects the person’s virtues or spiritual aspirations, and its creation follows specific religious customs. The use of Kaimyou is common in rituals surrounding death, mourning, and the afterlife, and it plays a significant role in the commemoration of ancestors.

Brothers in Hell – £7.89

You’ve been brought back with a single purpose: revenge. Attack the villages ravaged by the sinister and enslaving “Apocalypse Bringers”, who have plunged the world into chaos, and liberate them from their tyranny.

Use your bow and arrow to eliminate enemies from a distance. You can distract foes with an arrow and attack them from behind, or wait and confront them head-on with lethal axe strikes.

The Escape Room Chronicles ep3:The Southern Resort – £4.99

This adventure takes place in everyone’s dream destination—a tropical island resort!

The protagonist arrives for a getaway with their uncle, ready to soak up the sun. But on the way to the hotel shuttle, something goes wrong and he finds himself locked in his room, unable to leave!

Far from home in a secluded corner of paradise, this escape drama is about to unfold.

EGGCONSOLE AQUA POLIS SOS MSX – £5.39

Thrills and Speed for Ultimate Excitement! Oh no! A few people have been left behind in an underwater city. If they aren’t rescued quickly, they’ll be blown up by mines or missiles. You must lift them to the surface on the rescue ship and reach the waiting mothership as fast as possible.

This is a shooting game released in 1983 in Japan. The player controls a rescue ship to embark on a mission to save lives from the underwater city.

Between the mothership and the underwater city, obstacles are placed, and occasionally, missiles will be launched towards the underwater city. To make matters worse, you can only transport one person at a time, making the rescue operation anything but easy.

Skillfully avoid obstacles, counter missile attacks with your barrier, and don’t forget to keep an eye on the remaining fuel for your rescue ship. If you manage to bring five survivors back to the mothership, you clear the stage. Despite its simple rules, this game offers a fast-paced and thrilling experience that keeps you on your toes.

Block Jam – £4.49

Match three blocks of the same color to clear levels and build amazing structures for your blocks. Sounds easy? Think again! – you only have so much room on your bench, and if you overfill it, it’s game over!

Float Survival Simulator – Ocean Survivor – £11.99

Embark on an unforgettable journey in Float Survival Simulator: Ocean Survivor, where each wave can bring new adventures or deadly threats. Stranded on a fragile raft with only a hook, you must gather resources, battle fierce predators, and transform your raft into a secure floating haven. Survive alone or with friends on this treacherous ocean quest!

Anime Dance-Off – Around the World – £8.99

Dive into the vibrant world of an enthralling anime idol dance game that invites you to join the journey of nine unique idols, each with their own dreams, outfits, favorite locations and favorite songs.

In this captivating adventure, you’ll have the chance to dance alongside your favorite characters through 35 mesmerizing levels, each offering two distinct difficulties to challenge and delight players of all skill levels.

Next week: Star Trek: Legends, The Escape Room Chronicles ep4:The 24-Hour TV Station, Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue, Paw Paw Destiny, Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance, Tombs Of Myra, Airborne Grannies, World War II City Rebirth Tycoon, BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage, Golf Up, Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire, Cyberpunk Speed Assassin, Cats VS Dogs Military Mission, Pet Kawaii Shop, TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator, Dirt Bike Extreme 3D, Sports Supermarket, Basketball Legends 24, and Pizza Maker.