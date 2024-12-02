Out this week: FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Marvel Rivals, Infinite Nikki, The Thing, Path of Exile 2, Dog Man, more

While there are still a few anticipated due in the coming weeks – including Legacy of Kain Remastered, Power Rangers, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (which gains its £99.99 early access Premium Edition on Friday) – this could very well be the last exceptionally busy week of the year for new releases.

Square Enix are back this week with the multiformat FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, designed by Final Fantasy’s creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and featuring music by composer Nobuo Uematsu. The story sees protagonist Leo trying to reclaim lost memories, while on an interdimensional journey through a world infected by ‘mechteria’ – which is robbing humans of their emotions.

The free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter Marvel Rivals comes to consoles too, launching 6th with 33 playable characters – with Moon Knight the latest added. Destructible environments and team-up attacks should help to set it apart from Overwatch 2, although understandably, it has drawn many comparisons with Blizzard’s online juggernaut. On that subject, Path of Exile 2 also launches into early access on 6th Dec, clearly looking for a slice of Diablo IV pie. The Supporter Pack is however required to jump in early.

Another free-to-pay release on the agenda is the football focused UFL Foundation, allowing players to create a club from the ground up using real-life footballers. Early impressions seem positive, with a handful of YouTubers smitten.

Things are looking quite busy on PSN, gaining the pastel hued UE5 powered open-world adventure Infinite Nikki (also due on mobiles), a belated release of Fatshark’s co-op centred Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and the highly rated abstract puzzler Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

Then for multiformat releases, there’s The Thing: Remastered from Nightdive, the sweary spaceship repairing roguelike Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop, licensed 2D platformer Dog Man: Mission Impawsible – which appears to be selling well on Switch – isometric RPG The Thaumaturge, top-down stealth adventure Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice, and a re-release of the isometrically viewed shooter Under Defeat. The Xbox also gains the hand-animated RPG Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game. `

Also due are the 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age – which sees four players duking it out at once – comical next-gen auto-shooter Entropy Survivors, the friendship making/ruining Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, the crime busting Highway Police Simulator, and the unfortunately timed MasterChef: Learn to Cook.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

Marvel Rivals

Path of Exile 2

Shadow Tactics: Aiko´s Choice

Infinity Nikki

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The Thing: Remastered

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age

Entropy Survivors

The Thaumaturge

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer

Under Defeat

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

MasterChef: Learn to Cook!

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Railroads Online

Highway Police Simulator

Symphonia

Westild’s Law

Cricket – Jae’s Really Peculiar Game

New multiformat releases

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

Marvel Rivals

Path of Exile 2

Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age

Entropy Survivors

Under Defeat

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

MasterChef: Learn to Cook!

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

The Thing: Remastered

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop

DETECTIVE – The Motel

Railroads Online

UFL Foundation

Highway Police Simulator

Love Too Easily

Symphonia

The Thaumaturge

Westild’s Law

Beat the Machine Rebooted

Godsvivors

New on PSN

Infinite Nikki

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Dead Land: Polygon VR

Real Heroes: Firefighter HD

New on Xbox Store

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Digital Premium Edition

Get To Work

Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game

Super Astro Cat

Boundland

Magical Backpack

Lord of the Click 4

JanKenUP!

Endless Deaths

Taboo Trial

New Switch retail releases

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

Boardwalk Arcade 2

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen‘s Quest

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

Rugrats Adventures in Gameland

Touhou Spell Carnival – Day One Edition

Read Only Memories: Double Pack

Elrentaros Wanderings

9 R.I.P. Standard Edition

Next week: Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Besiege (PS5,) Fairy Tale 2, Mercenaries Saga: Rebirth & Lament, Among Ashes, Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament, Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, Taito Milestones 3, plus Metal Dragon/Life on Mars Collection and Toaplan Arcade 4 for Evercade.