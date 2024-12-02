Out this week: FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Marvel Rivals, Infinite Nikki, The Thing, Path of Exile 2, Dog Man, more

While there are still a few anticipated due in the coming weeks – including Legacy of Kain Remastered, Power Rangers, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (which gains its £99.99 early access Premium Edition on Friday) – this could very well be the last exceptionally busy week of the year for new releases.
Square Enix are back this week with the multiformat FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, designed by Final Fantasy’s creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and featuring music by composer Nobuo Uematsu. The story sees protagonist Leo trying to reclaim lost memories, while on an interdimensional journey through a world infected by ‘mechteria’ – which is robbing humans of their emotions.
The free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter Marvel Rivals comes to consoles too, launching 6th with 33 playable characters – with Moon Knight the latest added. Destructible environments and team-up attacks should help to set it apart from Overwatch 2, although understandably, it has drawn many comparisons with Blizzard’s online juggernaut. On that subject, Path of Exile 2 also launches into early access on 6th Dec, clearly looking for a slice of Diablo IV pie. The Supporter Pack is however required to jump in early.
Another free-to-pay release on the agenda is the football focused UFL Foundation, allowing players to create a club from the ground up using real-life footballers. Early impressions seem positive, with a handful of YouTubers smitten.
Things are looking quite busy on PSN, gaining the pastel hued UE5 powered open-world adventure Infinite Nikki (also due on mobiles), a belated release of Fatshark’s co-op centred Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and the highly rated abstract puzzler Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.
Then for multiformat releases, there’s The Thing: Remastered from Nightdive, the sweary spaceship repairing roguelike Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop, licensed 2D platformer Dog Man: Mission Impawsible – which appears to be selling well on Switch – isometric RPG The Thaumaturge, top-down stealth adventure Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice, and a re-release of the isometrically viewed shooter Under Defeat. The Xbox also gains the hand-animated RPG Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game. `
Also due are the 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age – which sees four players duking it out at once – comical next-gen auto-shooter Entropy Survivors, the friendship making/ruining Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, the crime busting Highway Police Simulator, and the unfortunately timed MasterChef: Learn to Cook.
New on PSN
- Infinite Nikki
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Dead Land: Polygon VR
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD
New on Xbox Store
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Digital Premium Edition
- Get To Work
- Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game
- Super Astro Cat
- Boundland
- Magical Backpack
- Lord of the Click 4
- JanKenUP!
- Endless Deaths
- Taboo Trial
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension
- Boardwalk Arcade 2
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
- Little Big Adventure – Twinsen‘s Quest
- Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
- Rugrats Adventures in Gameland
- Touhou Spell Carnival – Day One Edition
- Read Only Memories: Double Pack
- Elrentaros Wanderings
- 9 R.I.P. Standard Edition
Next week: Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Besiege (PS5,) Fairy Tale 2, Mercenaries Saga: Rebirth & Lament, Among Ashes, Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament, Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, Taito Milestones 3, plus Metal Dragon/Life on Mars Collection and Toaplan Arcade 4 for Evercade.