MySims Cosy Bundle enters the UK chart at #8, while EA Sports FC 25 returns to no.1  

Early Black Friday deals have caused a commotion in this week’s official UK physical release chart, with fifteen games in the top 40 being re-entries. There was just one new arrival though – EA’s MySims Cosy Bundle at #8, which also took a respectable #6 in the Switch chart.

The single format charts did see a few new entries, however. Marvel Vs Capcom Fighting Collection entered at #7 in the PS4 chart. The fact that the Switch version is a code in a box seems to have discouraged gamers, as it’s nowhere to be seen. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl meanwhile made #3 in the Xbox Series chart…but failed to show in the top 40. The fact that it’s on Game Pass likely played a large part in this.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 showed up too, but only in the PC chart where it took #5. Again, the Xbox version is available on Game Pass.

As for those re-entries, notable examples include Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed (#27,) Metaphor: Refantazio (#30,) Alan Wake II (#32,) and Stray at #36 – which debuted on Switch last week. The game to benefit the most from being discounted seems to be Mortal Kombat 1, which returned at #15.

In the top ten EA Sports FC 25 returned to no.1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell to #2, Hogwarts Legacy and Super Mario Party Jamboree held onto #3 and #4, and then at #5 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which is now close to spending 400 weeks in the chart.

Nintendo Switch Sports moved up to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped to #7, Astro Bot re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Sonic X Shadow Generations, Just Dance 2025, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also enjoyed sales boosts, with all three bouncing back into the top 20. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom exited the top ten, meanwhile.

Would you believe that even the 3DS chart has seen a shake up? After regularly being populated by late obscure JRPG re-releases, this week sees Pokemon Y at no.1, followed by Persona Q, The Sims 3, and Kirby Battle Royale. The Sims 3 dates back to 2011, making it older than even chart stalwart GTA V.