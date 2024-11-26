Retro-style rescue platformer Moons of Darsalon launches in February

If you’re a fan of Lemmings and other ‘rescue’ style puzzle platformers, pencil 6th February in your 2025 planner – Moons of Darsalon is due out that day, set to launch on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox formats.

After becoming lost and stranded during interplanetary mining missions, the ‘Darsanauts’ now need to be found and rescued. You’ll need to make safe paths while killing hostile aliens with laser weapons, along with both air and ground vehicles. The ‘Darsanauts’ will follow your commands and are also smart enough to calculate jumps and detect different terrane. The ground can also be altered, complete with realistic water physics.

Visually, it uses a mixture of 2D sprites and 3D models that auto-pixelate. While it resembles something from the 32-bit era (specifically, the GBA or Saturn) it pays homage to the C64 too, with music created using the SID chip. A CRT filter will also feature.

Solo developer Dr. Kucho is behind the project, which has had 8 years in development.

Here’s the latest all-singing trailer: