Summer and winter combine in ‘The Epyx Games – Sports Collection’

Fans of Epyx are well catered for next week. Not only are Atari issuing a new Epyx multi-game cart for the Atari 2600, intended for the recent Atari 2600+ console, but Pixel Games UK are also bringing a new collection to Switch.

Due November 28th on the eShop, The Epyx Games – Sports Collection contains eight C64 multi-event sports titles.

Here’s the list:

Summer Games (1984)

Summer Games II (1985)

Winter Games (1985)

World Games (1986)

Championship Wrestling (1986)

California Games (1987)

The Games — Winter Edition (1988)

The Games — Summer Edition (1988)

Much like Pixel Games’ recent Lynx collection for Switch, which left us surprisingly smitten, Sports Collection will have 3D recreations of packaging along with digital manuals, display filters, and save states. Left and right-hand controller presets will also feature.

The highlight here will undeniably be California Games. Or to be more exact, the foot bag event in California Games. Championship Wrestling may be of note too, allegedly being one of the better wrestling games for the beige bread bin.

QUByte are getting ready to release a retro sports package, too, having acquired the rights to a handful of Accolade games from new license holder Atari. Packaging a bunch of these games together definitely seems the right approach.