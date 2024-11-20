Claymation shooter Platypus is set to return, resculpted and refreshed

Here’s a remaster different from most. Back in 2002, the colourful Claymation side-scrolling shoot’em up Platypus launched on PC before making its way to PSP in 2006. It’s about to gain a remastered re-release which isn’t merely a HD iteration – original creator Anthony Flack has been working with the Sheffield-based Claymatic Games to rebuild the engine from scratch and re-model everything out of clay, which will now be presented in 4K.

New weapons and other content are also being added, along with a two-player mode. It seems the original gained a cult following within the retro community, as music is being provided by C64audio and features officially licensed remixes of classic Commodore 64 tunes.

The storyline sees a battle between two cities, with the thriving metropolis of Collosatropolis looking to expand into Mungola. This doesn’t go down well with the inhabitants, who summon the F-27 Platypus to take to the skies and end the hostile takeover.

Platypus Reclayed, as it’s known, is intended to be suitable for all ages with adjustable difficulties available. It’s set to launch in 2025 on all four major formats.

Here’s the latest trailer: