Farming Simulator 25 was the best selling boxed release last week, beating LEGO Horizon Adventures

For whatever reason, an official UK retail chart wasn’t published last week – or at least not made public. However, this week’s chart reveals that Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood debuted at #3, while Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions took #12. Both have taken a tumble this week, with Brotherhood exiting the top ten already.

The top 40’s top two positions remain unchanged, held by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25. WB’s Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #3, while Super Mario Party Jamboree and Super Mario Bros. Wonder take positions #4 and #5. Accordingly, Jamboree was the Switch’s best selling physical release last week.

At #6 it’s a new arrival for the GIANTS’ published Farming Simulator 25 – making it the highest charting new arrival. It also took no.1 in the PC chart, suggesting this is where the bulk of sales were. In both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts it entered at #3.

Finishing off the top 40’s top ten are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (#7,) Nintendo Switch Sports (#8,) Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (#9,) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #10. Nintendo’s new Switch bundles are presumably proving popular, with some of these being pack-in games.

Also in the top 40, LEGO Horizon Adventures had to settle for #13, debuting at a poor #18 in the Switch chart and #4 in the PS5 top ten. While digital sales haven’t been provided, it would seem that the Switch version hasn’t exactly had a stellar launch.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake made #14. This Square-Enix published RPG revival had a strong showing on Switch where it entered at #11, failing to show elsewhere.

For those curious, GfK has published a new 3DS chart. It’s another top two, with 2015’s Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker at no.1 and 2014’s LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham at #2. Check back next week to doubtlessly find another obscure RPG at no.1.