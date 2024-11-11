Out this week: Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Tetris Forever, VED, Little Big Adventure, more

Square-Enix recently announced plans to bring their games to more formats to boost their sales potential. As such, this week’s Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – originally known as Dragon Warrior III in the US – is due on all four major formats. It is a little strange, however, that Square has chosen to start with the third entry – Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D isn’t out until next year.

On the subject of multiple formats, LEGO Horizon Adventures this week launches on PC, PS5 and Switch. Yes, we’re getting a Sony property on a Nintendo platform – something that hasn’t happened since 1998’s Wipeout 64. Reportedly, both LEGO and Sony felt that the game’s family friendly nature was a good fit for the Switch. We’d wager that it was LEGO who helped swing things, though. This adventure is a retelling of the first Horizon Zero Dawn, only more light-hearted and with a little bit of extra silliness.

Other bigger releases for this week include the current-gen only Farming Simulator 25 – with maps set in America, Europe, and Asia – an Xbox release of the cyberpunk battle royale Off The Grid, and a remake of the 1994 cult action platformer Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest.

Then there’s the tropical explorative adventure Petit Island, third-person platformer shooter hybrid Smells Like a Mushroom, four player co-op arcade game Dorfs: Hammers For Hire, the non linear ‘whodunnit’ Mindcop, hand drawn RPG VED, hellish deck builder Heretic’s Fork, psychedelic adventure puzzler Great God Grove, and the paramedic spoofing Neo Harbor Rescue Squad.

Two games with very similar names are also set to launch: Songs of Silence is a real time strategy game, while Songs of Conquest offers turn-based strategy. While viewed from similar top-down perspectives, they are at least different visually.

Retro fans are well catered for too, with new releases including Digital Eclipse’s Tetris Forever – which includes over 15 different iterations of the classic – the tag team brawler revival Rage Of The Dragons NEO, ININ’s Irem Collection Volume 2 (feat. GunForce, GunForce II and Air Duel), the Paperboy inspired Food Boy, and the arcade-like sports themed platformer Slam and Roll. Imagine Snow Bros. but with sports balls instead of snowballs and you’re part way there.

New release trailers

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Farming Simulator 25

Tetris Forever

Off The Grid

Petit Island

Songs of Silence

Songs of Conquest

Smells Like a Mushroom

Dorfs: Hammers For Hire

Irem Collection Volume 2

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest

Rage of the Dragons NEO

VED

Slam and Roll

Heretic’s Fork

Mindcop

Neo Harbor Rescue Squad

Liberte

GREAT GOD GROVE

Bullet Runner

Genso Manège

Next week: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Genshin Impact (Xbox), S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, MySims: Cozy Bundle, Stray (Switch), Touhou Spell Carnival, Arida: Backland’s Awakening – Definitive Edition, Magnitude, Towers of Aghasba, AMEDAMA, The Devil Within: Satgat, Project 13: Taxidermy Trails, and Spirit Mancer.