Toaplan Arcade 4 announced for Evercade, including Snow Bros. 2

We never expected Blaze’s line of Toaplan cartridges to reach number 4 quite so quickly, especially when Toaplan Arcade 3 hasn’t released yet. We aren’t complaining though – Toaplan’s back catalogue hasn’t exactly been overexposed over the years.

Due out in December, Toaplan Arcade 4 will include six titles. Oddly, they aren’t exclusively arcade titles.

As you may expect, there’s a few shooters. Dogyuun, Grind Stormer, and the NES version of Flying Shark all fall into the vertical shooter genre, with Flying Shark featuring music by Tim Follin. The remaining three games are the unfortunately named wrestling-themed beat’em up Knuckle Bash, and the arcade style platformer duo Snow Bros. 2 and Pipi and Bibi’s – known as ‘Whoopee’ in Japan.

Pipi and Bibi’s is famous for its ‘adult’ content, featuring pictures of barely clothed women. It’s unclear if this version has been cleaned up. The cart’s 12+ age rating isn’t much of an indicator in this day and age.

Evercade cartridges are usually released in pairs, so we may see another cartridge announcement before this week is over. PIKO Arcade 2 is our best guess.