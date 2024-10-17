Crow Country, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nikoderiko, Blazing Strike, Killing Time, Mutants Unleashed, and Neva hit the Switch

Before Mario & Luigi: Brothership arrives at the start of November, we have a party to attend first. Reviews of the greatly expanded Super Mario Party Jamboree went live a few days ago and were generally full of praise, even gaining a 9/10 from a handful of outlets such as The Metro and God is a Geek.

“In the pantheon of Mario Party games, Super Mario Party Jamboree is the best new game in a long, long time. After getting back to basics with Superstars, Jamboree sticks with the more traditional Mario Party formula in all the right ways, while still finding space to mix things up a little with new items, a blend of motion and button control minigames, Pro Rules, and some larger online modes and experiments. This is practically essential for Mario Party fans,” said TSA, who also opted for a 9/10.

Another game ‘wowing’ the critics is Devolver Digital’s Neva, from the minds behind GRIS. It sees a girl and a wolf travelling through a decaying world, with themes of life and death. The Gamer awarded it top marks. “Neva is one of the most beautiful games I’ve ever played, from the watercolour art style to the clever direction. But it surprised me in its mechanical complexity and combat execution; you always need to keep your fingers fast and mind faster. Add a lifelong vulpine companion to the mix, and you’ve got an all-timer on your hands,” they said.

This week also sees a slew of licensed games arrive. These include Outright Games’ belated movie tie-in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed – which is looking a step up from the majority of licensed games – the stunt arena based Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem, and a double-whammy of investigative adventures from Microids in the form of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh and Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief. As you may be aware, Tintin Reporter is running a year behind on Switch. The PS5/XSX versions were reportedly glitchy, so let’s hope the last year has been spent squishing bugs.

WayForward’s pixel art platformers based on Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead should be with us too, forming a new ‘Retrorealms’ portal.

Indeed, as Halloween draws closer, more horror games are upon us. This week’s selection also includes the very well received PS1 style amusement park set Crow Country, twisted low poly fishing adventure Mourning Tide, the retro-style point ‘n clicker It Could Happen to You, and a retro re-release of the obscure 3DO/PC first-person shooter Killing Time: Resurrected from Nightdive.

Retro fans may also want to look out for Blazing Strike, a new pixel art 2D one-on-one brawler influenced by SNK vs Capcom. And ’90s SNK and Capcom in general.

Then there’s Nikoderiko: The Magical World, a side-scrolling platformer influenced by Donkey Kong Country Returns and Tropical Freeze. As mentioned in yesterday’s review, we were impressed by the polished visuals and refined controls. It doesn’t have many original ideas to call its own, but the stages are packed with challenges, and no two are alike. It’s an easy recommendation for fans of the genre.

We also looked at Alchemist: The Potion Monger earlier this year on Xbox, which this week hits the Switch. Younger gamers may find its colourful world and oddball animal cast enticing.

Other new releases during this busy week include Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2025 Edition, a bespoke Switch conversion of the comical dungeon management sim Dungeons 4, the intriguing post apocalyptic dating adventure Eternights, and a belated version of the surprise hit Core Keeper – a sandbox mining adventure set within an underground world.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – £49.99

Join a jam-packed celebration in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch! Grab family and friends and get moving and grooving on seven new and returning boards. Battle it out in more minigames than ever before, and slice, dice, and assemble in new motion-based game modes!

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Get your friends and family together to let loose on Just Dance! Whether you want to take the party to a whole new level, exercise while having fun, or create special family moments, Just Dance 2025 Edition has something for everyone, with 40 hot new songs.

Want to keep the party going? Subscribe to Just Dance+ and dance to hundreds of songs all year!

Crow Country – £16.75

A survival horror game, where you’ll test yourself against puzzles and riddles as you investigate the eerie tranquility of the abandoned theme park. Don’t be deceived by the whimsical surroundings, something is awfully wrong in Crow Country.

As you unlock new areas, backtrack and discover more, you gradually piece together why Edward really shut down his park and where he mysteriously disappeared to. You’ve heard some pretty disturbing rumors, but they couldn’t possibly be true…..right?

Nikoderiko: The Magical World – £25.99

Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko is a magical, mysterious journey for all ages.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed – £34.99

Mutants and humans have been kickin’ it together in New York City. But then, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello discovered several shipments of mutagenic ooze were scattered, contaminating areas of the City. It didn’t seem so bad until they realised new mutants, a.k.a. ‘Mewbies’, spawned from this mess. Not all these Mewbies are evil, but some have lost their way, and the citizens don’t feel safe anymore.

Join the legendary Turtle brothers straight from the sewer and slide into this new adventure of shell-shocking proportions. With the help of April’s insightful reports from the streets and Splinter’s sage guidance, gear up to fight crime and unravel an epic saga of justice and chaos!

Embark on the adventure in single or co-op mode to change the minds of the citizens, get those pizzas delivered on time, and try not to eat them on the way.

Neva – £17.99

Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS.

Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them.

Over time, their relationship will evolve as they learn to work together, helping one another to brave increasingly dangerous situations. The wolf will grow from a rebellious cub to an imposing adult seeking to forge her own identity, testing Alba’s love and their commitment to one another.

As the cursed world threatens to overwhelm them, Alba and her courageous companion will do whatever it takes to survive and make a new home, together.

Core Keeper – £15.99

Drawn towards a mysterious relic, you are an explorer who awakens in an ancient cavern of creatures, resources and trinkets. Trapped deep underground will your survival skills be up to the task?

Mine relics and resources to build your base, craft new equipment, survive, and power up the Core. Defeat giant monsters, discover hidden secrets, farm crops, cook new recipes and explore a procedurally generated underground world in a mining sandbox adventure for 1-4 players.

Explore a vast underground cave of endless resources. Mine ores, discover hidden crystals, fossils & trinkets and survive a procedurally generated underground world.

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh – £34.99

Tintin and his faithful companion Snowy are going to experience some extraordinary adventures…After meeting Professor Sarcophagus whilst cruising the Mediterranean Sea, the famous reporter sets out in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh.

What are the dark secrets hidden in the tomb?

From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin & Snowy will end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the East.

Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition – £45.99

The Absolute Evil and its trusted *cough* servant, the Dark Elf Thalya, return in Dungeons 4 to bring about their triumph over the forces of good once more.

Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules. Gather your Evilness in new and dynamic ways and unleash it upon the lush green forests and plains of the Overworld to turn them over to the dark side. But make sure that your Dungeon is well-secured by traps and defended by your creatures, for those pesky heroes won’t just twiddle their thumbs while you turn their land into the Absolute Evil’s most pleasurable holiday paradise.

But what is that noise? “Gold, gold, gold and gems, gold and gems and gold!” The ancient song echoes throughout the underworld, accompanied by the clanging steel of hammers and axes. The Dwarves have arrived to claim their share of the abundant resources and, together with the Elves and Humans of the Overworld, they send out raiding parties to find the Dungeon’s heart.

Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief – £34.99

Dive into a captivating journey through this adventure-puzzle game that explores the early life, loves, and crimes of the iconic gentleman thief. Immerse yourself in Maurice Leblanc’s famous tales, playing as both Lupin and his tireless antagonist Detective Ganimard and gaining unique perspectives on legendary stories like “The Arrest of Arsène Lupin” and “Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late.”

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem – £34.99

Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks are ready to GO BIG and perform insane stunts while smashing and bashing through fantastical arenas in a new game that brings your favorite monster trucks to your fingertips!

Killing Time: Resurrected – £20.99

Nightdive Studios and Ziggurat Interactive have teamed up to bring back this sophisticated shooter laced with gallows humor and visual violence to bestow mayhem to all! Puzzle solving and strategic thinking are placed at a premium. The visceral violence is complemented by paranormal graphics and a super(natural) storyline.

Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time: Resurrected casts you as a student, studying the cryptic world of Egyptology, who finds themselves trapped in the estate of wealthy heiress Tess Conway. A ritual to bestow eternal life conducted by Ms. Conway backfires and her high-society friends vanish without a trace. It’s up to you to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo its curse and face a legion of super(natural) horrors.

The remastered edition of Killing Time: Resurrected features toggleable high-resolution character artwork/sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game, upscaled environmental texturing, smoother gameplay, more responsive controls, and expanded control and key-bind settings.

Eternights – £26.99

Eternights is a dating action game, blending a love story with adrenaline-driven combat as you make the most out of life during the apocalypse. Scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons… and go on dates!

Alchemist: The Potion Monger – £14.39

Take the role of apprentice of the alchemical arts, in a world full of anthropomorphic (described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes ~Merriam-Webster) animals!

Choose your character “Race” from a wide array of animal types, with their strengths and weaknesses.

And begin your alchemical journey!

MetroLand – £4.49

MetroLand is an arcade game where you run and dodge obstacles at full speed trying to get as far as you can.

It’s an endless runner that follows the heritage of the classics of the genre to deliver a game with endless action and lots of power-ups.

In this game you’ll experience adventures in the not-too-distant future where you play as rebels fleeing oppressive forces. To do this, you need to do what you know best: run and achieve good scores in each match.

It Could Happen to You – £4.99

Your peaceful holiday is interrupted when the small village you’re staying in becomes terrorized by strange lights roaming the night and bizarre cattle mutilations. Enigmatic men in black are stalking the villagers, and some have gone missing.

You are their only chance to find them.

Will you be able to save everyone and learn what is really happening when the sun goes down?

Prepare yourself for a mystery that will follow you home.

This could happen to you.

Drova – Forsaken Kin – £22.99

“Drova – Forsaken Kin” is a pixel art Action-RPG inspired by the grim dark classics of the genre and the mystical allure of Celtic mythology. Dive into a handcrafted open world where your choices and actions shape the environment. A society has discovered the power of a dead empire: to capture the spirits that govern nature and rule over them instead. However, the anger of the remaining spirits divided them. Where will you stand?

9 R.I.P. – £44.99

Over Our Dead Bodies – School Ghost Stories, Urban Legends, the Other Realm, and the Spirit World. Get spirited away to an alternate reality or uncover tragic and thrilling truths in the real world, offering a unique mix of horror and romance with 8 romance options to explore.

Nightmare on Otome Street – For those wanting something a little spookier in their Otome, the School Ghost Stories route sees you trapped in a school where you hear whispers of gruesome murders having occurred. The presence of ghosts won’t make this any easier. Can you survive, and maybe even find romance in the face of horror?

Insane in the Membrane – Being in a realm filled with ghosts and evil spirits will have an effect on you. Throughout the game, your choices will impact not only your affection with the characters you meet with the Love Catch system, but your psyche as well. Making the wrong choices can lead to insanity and even change you into something else entirely.

Drop Dead Gorgeous – Witness rich environments and alluring characters designs. Beloved character artist from Cupid Parasite, Yuuya, stuns again with gorgeous visuals.

Amelia’s Garden – £8.99

Turn this empty rooftop into your own green corner in the city. Glue together colorful pots, plant various seeds, and share your harvest with friends in Amelia’s Garden!

LYNE – £8.90

Deceptively simple. Infinitely complex. LYNE is a minimalist puzzle game that will knot your brain as it calms your soul.

Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania – £4.49

Aliens have busted into your backyard and kidnapped your friends and family. The only edge you have is you’re a pig with a serious case of flatulence.

The other pigs laugh at how smelly you are. They often call you ‘Stinky’. Stinky? Well… Who’s laughing now? Too stinky for the aliens to take! You’re now the only one who can save them before the dangerous starborn creatures steal all your friends away.

Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator – £4.99

Assemble the perfect squad of players, choose your favourite team and get ready for exciting football battles. The game offers you the opportunity to fully customise your team: select players, play strategies and adjust tactics based on the strengths of your players.

Plan your game to achieve superiority over your opponent and win the trophies that every true football fan dreams of. Prepare your boots, choose your team and go conquer the tournament table!

Play with a friend in multiplayer mode, creating team confrontations that will give you unforgettable moments and exciting emotions! Time to score goals and become a champion!

ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist – £8.69

Take control of the baker’s reclusive daughter to challenge randomly generated dungeons in a roguelike-style gameplay loop.

Strengthen your character with various methods of growth. Use all new magic attacks to beat up your enemies and relieve your stress.

Every day she followed the same routine, sweeping away out in front of her family’s store.

The shut-in girl could only gaze with longing toward the work done by the town’s heroic Guild.

But when the Guild members go missing one day, she has no choice but to throw herself into conflict, chasing after their tracks in order to save her ill little sister.

This is the story of an ordinary girl’s battle.

StormEdge – £13.49

StormEdge is an Action-Roguelite where you have to balance your desire to use powerful skills with the risk of taking damage or putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Experiment and try new things!

You will take the role of one of the bravest and most talented mages who is forming StormEdge – a guild whose aim is to stop the elemental storms and save the world.

Defeat your opponents by dodging their attacks and triggering lethal traps that can eliminate both you and your enemies! That's the way to gain more power for casting the most effective spells. If you fail – you will die. Success in taking the highest risks and you will get the highest reward for it.

Ynglet – £6.99

In Ynglet, you jump, dash, slide, bounce and float your way through an abstract, effervescent sky. Melt into the reactive, dynamic soundtrack, while beautiful colors make every moment a visual treat.

Recolit – £12.79

Recolit is a pixel art puzzle-adventure game where you search for lights in a town where night never ends.

Your spaceship crashes, and you find yourself in a dark town that looks just like any other, but that has something different about it. Its people go about their daily lives as if nothing was off, even though the sky above their heads is always black.

This person wants something to drink. This other person wants to play with a pigeon.

As you help them with these little, trivial things, you advance toward what really matters.

Mourning Tide – £1.79

A guilt-ridden fisherman ventures into unknown waters. Each catch reveals haunting reminders of his past sins. Unravel the mystery and seek redemption, or be consumed by the mourning tide…

8-Bit Adventures 2 – £15.49

8-Bit Adventures 2 features everything you love about classic JRPGs. An earnest, engaging storyline; relatable, easy-to-love characters; strategic turn-based combat; deep party customization; an unforgettable soundtrack; and a large, fantastical world – traversed by Airship, and brought to life by vibrant 8-Bit inspired visuals.

When a mistreated child with impossible powers threatens to reshape the world, a hero’s disappearance kicks off a grand adventure – and a battle for survival…

While it may be a sequel, anyone can jump into this all-new JRPG experience!

Farmer Survivors – £4.49

In Farmer Survivors, the excitement of arcade blends with the unpredictability of roguelike games. Each playthrough is unique, with elements of randomness for items and abilities. With each Wave, you will face increasingly stronger and larger quantities of enemies, testing your survival skills to the limit.

Beyond Border – £4.49

Help Aki the alligator find his way home in Beyond Border! Navigate through four challenging stages – from the mysterious Forest to the spooky Cemetery. Each stage brings new enemies and obstacles, such as sticky slimes and giant spiders, that will test your survival skills.

The Seed: Unit 7 – £2.69

The Seed: Unit 7 is a farming and life simulation adventure presented in retro top-down style. Take the role of a man buried by insurmountable debt, charged with working off his burden to humanity by tending a farm inside one of the domes.

It’s up to you to clean up Unit 7, plowing fields and planting new crops. Venture outside the dome to go fishing or gather other resources, but don’t forget your protective mask! And always be aware of your energy gauge, or you’ll collapse from exhaustion. Then buy and sell goods at the automated vendor facility to progress. Can you clear your debt and earn your freedom?

Blind – The Unseen Truth – £9.89

Four years later, the protagonist returns home and reunites with her childhood friend, feeling both annoyed and comforted. During a heavy rainstorm, she encounters a mysterious boy, triggering a series of bizarre events. She joins an organization dedicated to solving strange incidents and embarks on an urban adventure.

Every choice in the story may influence the final outcome. How you navigate between the ordinary and the abnormal, and find a path in the narrow gap between reality and fantasy, is entirely up to your choices.

Blazing Strike – £34.99

After surviving an apocalyptic event, the remains of human civilization are in disarray. In this dystopian world run by a corrupt and murderous government, a resistance group is ready to stand up for the people. Will they succeed in overthrowing these evil autocrats?

Dive into the world of Blazing Strike and join the battle to face the strongest fighters in this post-apocalyptic world as they are destined to clash in a long journey to victory.

Classic meets Modern: Blazing Strike’s rush system creates a new way to experience a classic 2D fighting game. Select from 14 unique playable fighters and fight against your friends, the CPU, or play online matches against fighters from around the globe with zero network delay, thanks to GGPO.

