The UK retail chart sees four new entries in the top ten, including Silent Hill 2 at #2

None of last week’s new retail releases could end EA Sports FC 25’s reign at no.1. Five new games managed to enter the UK retail top 40 though, including four within the top ten.

Konami’s positively received Silent Hill 2 remake was the highest charting new entry, taking #2 in both the all formats chart and the PS5 top ten. Then at #3 it’s Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, which has reportedly sold 3m units worldwide during its launch. This too appears to have been well received by fans.

At #5 it’s Deep Silver’s boxing sim Undisputed, which also turns up at #2 in the Xbox Series top ten and #4 in the PS5 chart. This would suggest a reasonably successful launch despite mixed reviews.

Then at #7 it’s Atlus’ highly acclaimed RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, which also took #5 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series top ten charts.

The Switch and PS4 weren’t without a new arrival either, with Square-Enix’s Final Fantasy I-VI Collection entering at #11 in the all formats chart – outselling Astro Bot last week – plus #12 in the Switch chart and #3 in the PS4 top ten.

Filling in the blanks, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #4, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom fell to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tumbled to #9, while Nintendo Switch Sports rounds off the chart at #10.

Chart providers GfK still found time to compile a 3DS chart too. This week’s is a belter – 2011 launch title Steel Diver is at no.1, followed by 2015’s Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker at #2. It’s amazing that copies are still being found in the wild.