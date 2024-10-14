Out this week: Super Mario Party Jamboree, New World: Aeternum, Unknown 9: Awakening, A Quiet Place, Aaero2, more

The next two weeks are exceedingly busy for new releases, with several big-name titles due along with a glut of horror games and licensed titles. Don’t be quick to turn your nose up at the former, as many upcoming licensed games appear a higher standard than usual. Lessons have perhaps been learned from last year’s Gollum and Rise of Kong double-whammy.

There are even a few licensed horror games on this week’s agenda, including Saber Interactive’s first-person movie tie-in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead – which features microphone support, allowing creatures to pick up on background noise – and Boss Team Games’ pixel art packing Ash vs Evil Dead and Halloween – both of which are developed by WayForward, forming part of a new RetroRealms portal.

Also on the subject of retro horror games, there’s a Switch/PS4 release of the positively received faux PS1 style survival adventure Crow Country, and a retro re-release of the 3DO/PC first person shooter Killing Time. Subtitled Resurrected, it combines elements formerly exclusive to each version. The PSVR2’s Arizona Sunshine Remake falls into the horror camp, too, packing plenty of zombies to wallop.

As for games shiny and new, there’s Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2025 Edition, the long-time coming rhythm action sequel Aaero2 for Xbox, Bandai Namco’s globetrotting mystical adventure Unknown 9: Awakening, and the potential sleeper hit (and rather self-explanatory) Squirrel with a Gun. Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum – an MMORPG first released on PC in 2021 – also comes to PS5 and Xbox Series.

Then there’s Super Mario Party Jamboree, with seven boards, more mini games than before, and new motion controlled game modes. It looks a lot richer and more involving than past Mario Party games on Switch, possibly being a new franchise high note. The Switch also gains Microid’s investigative adventures Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief and Tintin Reporter: Cigars of The Pharaoh, which like last week’s UFO Robot Grendizer, is running a whole year behind. Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered gains a belated retail release as well.

We can also expect the multiformat colourful Crash Bandicoot-esque side scrolling platformer Nikoderiko, Outright Games’ promising belated movie tie-in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, GameMill’s toy line based Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem, an Xbox Game Pass release of the back-to-basics MechWarrior 5: Clans, the Capcom Vs. SNK influenced 2D one-on-one fighter Blazing Strike, Devolver Digital’s Neva – starring a girl and her wolf, and set within a dying world – and a PS5/Xbox Series release of Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition. We get the impression THQ Nordic will not stop until every gamer owns a copy.

New multiformat releases

Unknown 9: Awakening

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief

Killing Time: Resurrected

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Squirrel with a Gun

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Drova – Forsaken Kin

Neva

New World: Aeternum

Nikoderiko: The Magical World

It Could Happen To You

RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead

RetroRealms: Halloween

The Seed: Unit 7

8-Bit Adventures 2

Purpose 1951

MetroLand

Tinkertown

Beyond Border

New on PSN

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Necro Story

Crow Country

Blazing Strike

New on Xbox Store

Aaero2

MechWarrior 5: Clans

Together We Live

Escape from the Dungeon

Quartz Caverns

DreadHaunt

Aery – Midnight Hour

Galactic Loader

My Bakery Empire

UDO – Unidentified Drilling Object

New Switch retail releases

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Just Dance 2025

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of The Pharaoh

Eternights

9 R.I.P.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition

RPG MAKER WITH

Otoko Cross: Naked Remix 2

Blazing Strike

Next week: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, Puppet House, Fae Farm, Kong: Survivor Instinct, The Smurfs – Dreams, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Miraculous: Paris Under Siege, Barbie Project Friendship, Card-en-Ciel, Super XYX, While We Wait Here, VENDETTA FOREVER, ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE, Speedollama, Wildermyth: Console Edition, Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, and Stilt Fella.