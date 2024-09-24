Astro Bot reclaims the UK retail chart’s top spot, while Baltro enters at #19

Sony’s Astro Bot debuted at no.1 within the UK retail chart at launch, only to be knocked off the top spot a week later by Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The two titles have swapped places this week, meaning Astro Bot has secured another no.1 for Sony.

The UK’s top ten comprises of five strong sellers and five re-entries this week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashed from #8 to #3, Star Wars Outlaws climbed one position to #4, and then at #5 it’s the evergreen Minecraft on Switch.

The sixth place in the chart is taken by the soon-to-be-outdated EA Sports FC 24, no doubt currently reduced heavily at retail. GTA V turns up at #7 (was #15), The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition makes a surprise return at #8, WWE 2K24 rises from #16 to #9, while Hogwarts Legacy sees us out at #10.

Funko Fusion has exited the top ten after a single week on sale, although it hasn’t strayed far – the universe-saving shooter is now at #12. It may return to the top ten in the coming weeks.

The top 40 saw two new arrivals as well, with poker roguelike Baltro taking #19, and the belated PS4/Xbox One release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor slashing in at #20. It also turned up at #7 in the PS4 top ten, and #4 in the Xbox One chart.

As for Baltro, it seems that the Switch version was the biggest selling – although GfK hasn’t released a Switch chart this week to back that up.