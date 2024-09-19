The UK top ten sees three new entries, including Space Marine 2 at no.1

Despite Astro Bot gaining critical praise and reportedly boasting strong sales at launch, it’s no longer the UK’s no.1 in the retail chart. Focus’ Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 instead takes its place. The bold and brutal shooter also seemingly had no trouble taking no.1 in the PS5 and Xbox Series top ten charts.

The UK top ten also saw two other new entries. Funko Fusion, published by Skybound Games, took a respectable #9 despite not yet being available on Switch and PS4, while the Nacon published open world racer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown made #10.

Funko Fusion showed up at #6 in the PS5 chart and #5 in the Xbox Series chart, suggesting a reasonably successful launch. It may even catch a second wind in the run-up to the festive season. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown meanwhile took #8 in the PS5 chart, and #3 in the Xbox Series top ten. That doesn’t seem bad going considering the mixed reviews.

Filling in the blanks of the all formats top ten, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #2, Elden Ring rose to #3, while Astro Bot fell to #4. Star Wars Outlaws dropped a few places likewise, now at #5.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition moved up to #6, the recently discounted Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon fell to #7, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #8,

EA Sports FC 24 exited the top ten, dropping from #6 to #11. Expect it to make a swift descent with the new instalment imminent.

For whatever reason, chart purveyors GfK haven’t provided Switch, PC or 3DS charts this week. Looking at the all formats placings, it’s likely Hogwarts Legacy is no.1 in the Switch chart followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and quite possibly Minecraft.