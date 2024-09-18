The PS Vita’s Freedom Wars is being remastered

We haven’t seen a great deal of PS Vita remasters over the years, with the reason likely being that Sony’s ill-fated handheld was pretty unique. The touchscreen, reverse touchpad, and the handheld’s graphics capabilities all played a part in the way its games were designed. Plus, many were designed for on-the-go play too.

To bring them to modern consoles would require a lot of work. If there was one game worth going the extra mile for though, it’s Freedom Wars – one of the fastest selling PS Vita games in Japan during its 2014 launch, often touted as the handheld’s biggest release that year. This third-person action game has a dystopian setting and sees prisoners trapped in large cities defeating large mechanical beasts using grappling whips. It gained a few comparisons to Monster Hunter and Gods Eater at launch due to its focus on co-op play.

Originally published by Sony, Freedom Wars Remastered is now under the wing of Bandai-Namco and due on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch on 10th January 2025.

Improvements include 4K resolution, upgraded textures, and 60fps for PC and PS4/PS5. The weapon crafting system is being overhauled and new difficulty modes are being added. It does however sound as if we aren’t in for any radical changes, with the press release noting that the gameplay will be true to the original. There’s no word on pricing yet.

Here’s the announcement trailer: