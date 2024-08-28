Croc’s making a comeback – and so is publisher Argonaut 

Barely a week goes by without a mascot platformer revival being announced, so it was inevitable that Croc Legend of the Gobbos would return somewhen. Not only is the cherished PSone platformer making a comeback though, but also publisher Argonaut, who vanished from the gaming landscape in 2004.

A HD remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos for consoles and PC – with modern controls and a digital museum – is the first of many projects planned, with Argonaut keen to bring their IP to both modern and retro platforms. Starglider and Starglider 2 seem likely, along with Croc 2.

Gary Sheinwald, Co-CEO of Argonaut Games, expressed his excitement: “I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut’s first big hit back in 1986, so to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle, and we have further exciting announcements in the pipeline in the coming months.”

Jez San OBE, who originally founded Argonaut Software in 1982, was likewise excited about the revival: “I’m thrilled to see the Argonaut name back after twenty years away. Argonaut was always about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming. I’m excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy, starting with the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster.”

Croc Legend of the Gobbos is due out later this year. Here’s the trailer: