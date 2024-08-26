Atari’s Fatal Run is making an Unreal Engine 5 powered comeback

In the years that have followed since Fatal Run’s 1990 release, Atari’s hardware-pushing post-apocalyptic battle racer has gained a following, mostly through its numerous re-releases.

Originally released for the Atari 2600 and 7800 as a European exlusive, it’s set to make a comeback in 2025 via a sequel planned for all formats.

Fatal Run 2089 is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and in development at MNSTR Studio. It’s a combat racer set against a clock, with twenty stages to tackle that feature shortcuts, branching paths, and set-pieces. Bold driving and skilled manoeuvring are needed to replenish your vehicle’s energy – essential for delivering your payload on time.

It’ll also feature four boss battles, arcade-style challenges, collectable currency for upgrades, and seven different vehicles with different attributes.

It’s looking like one of the more promising Atari revivals of late. More promising than the upcoming Bubsy Collection, anyway. The trailer can be found below: