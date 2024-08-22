Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch, Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, Stumble Guys, and Rise Eterna War hit the Switch

Last week two bird-filled sandbox adventures were on the agenda. This week, it’s witches. Mika and the Witch’s Mountain entails delivering packages to townspeople on a small island, with scope for exploration as you whizz around on a broom. Visually, it appears to take inspiration from Zelda: The Wind Waker. Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch meanwhile comes from Aksys and is a visual novel that sees a homeless man arrive on a mysterious island secluded from the modern world. Expect a journey of self-discovery.

It’s a bit of a quiet week for the Switch, all told, which may be down to a combination of gamescom and the week’s bigger releases all targeting next-gen platforms. There are a few games of note out still, and next week looks set to compensate, including a new first-party release.

Clearly hoping to emulate the success of Fall Guys comes Stumble Guys, which has clocked a million downloads on other platforms already, in addition to spawning merchandise. My Lovely Empress on the other hand is an empire management sim, in which you must resolve imperial challenges while caring for citizens. Then there’s Rise Eterna War, which mixes real time strategy, deck-building, and resource management.

A trio of modern retro titles are upon us too. Mangavania 2 is an ‘old skool’ platformer with black and white visuals, Argol – Kronoss’ Castle is inspired by ‘90s action platformers and has a gothic theme, while Cyber Mission offers sci-fi run and gun thrills. Although it isn’t showing on the eShop yet, it appears The Ninja Kids – Taito’s colourful side scrolling brawler – is this week’s Arcade Archives re-release. It’s very similar to Konami’s cherished TMNT arcade game.

New Switch eShop releases

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain – £17.99

This coming-of-age journey will take us to the top of the mountain through a story of effort, friendship, and community; and will let our hearts fly free.

Take your magic broom and discover all the secrets hidden in the mountain while getting to know its charming inhabitants. Work hard and get a magic broom good enough to achieve your goal: to go to the top of the mountain.

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch – £26.99

Hikaru finds himself out of luck and homeless on an unfamiliar island.

While avoiding pit vipers and angry senior committee members, he comes across a witch in a very similar situation.

The two set out to survive, and hopefully thrive, on Toyotoki, the uncompromising island secluded from the modern world that is steeped in ancient traditions and shrouded in mystery.

Along the way, they meet a cheeky island beauty, a haughty rich girl, a clumsy saleswoman, and a manga-loving delinquent, all of whom are island locals on a similar mission to discover themselves and their place in the world.

With some hard work and a sprinkle of magic, can the unlikely group of friends unravel the mystery of Toyotoki Island, while also finding success in their journey of self-discovery?

Rise Eterna War – £8.99

Play as Arthbane, 10 years before the events of Rise Eterna, rallying loyalists in a desperate bid to seize the capital Gaiacus.

Guide Arthbane’s campaign against the occupying Athracian army, balancing strategy and resources to defeat cunning rival generals. Recruit up to 16 units, visit the Chuckwagon to feed your troops, rally 11 legendary heroes – both new and returning favorites – to command in battle, and fight through 40+ missions in a race to turn the tide of invasion.

With an emphasis on innovative fused gameplay, Rise Eterna War mixes real-time strategy, deck-building mechanics, and resource management. Immerse yourself in a dramatic, character-driven prequel revealing the inner demons of a complex antihero mourning the fall of his nation. Experience the precursor to a fabled resistance movement over hours of dark and emotionally charged storytelling.

Stumble Guys – £0.00

Join millions of players and stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Are you ready to enter the running chaos? Running, stumbling, falling, jumping, and winning has never been so fun!

White Eternal – £5.89

Last winter, Simon’s friend disappeared without a trace. There must be a good reason why people leave their mountain towns when snow starts to fall, and Simon wants to know why. Maybe, just maybe his friend is still out there somewhere.

White Eternal is a retro-inspired jRPG with turn-based battles. Lead a party of 4 through the cursed lands of winter and beyond, find allies to help you fight the creatures of the cold, and find a safe haven for all the lost souls you’ll meet. Maybe then you’ll stand a chance against the cursed cold.

Argol – Kronoss’ Castle – £7.19

Argol – Kronoss’ Castle is a platformer action game largely inspired by 90s hits. Between gothic universe and mythological legends, it is decorated as it deserves with a rich and epic soundtrack to make you live an adventure in the purest arcade style.

To continue the experience, find the game’s original soundtrack on all streaming platforms!

Verne – The Shape of Fantasy – £13.49

The year is 1888, the war against the ruthless “Nation” is coming to a head and threatens to completely destroy the alternate land of Hemera. As a last resort to save their world, Jules Verne and Captain Nemo embark on a search for the legendary city of Atlantis aboard the infamous submarine Nautilus.

If the legends are to be believed, an ancient artefact lies buried there that has the power to change the course of history: the Flame of Hephaestus! An artefact whose mighty power was once responsible for both the rise and fall of legendary Atlantis.

On his journey, Jules Verne will not only discover unimaginable wonders and mysteries – he must also confront a dark and seemingly overpowering entity whose sole ambition is to eradicate the power of imagination from the minds of all the people of Hemera … including his!

Grand Prix Formula One – £9.99

Grand Prix Formula One is the pinnacle of racing simulation, designed for console players who crave the true-to-life experience of driving a Formula One car. With state-of-the-art graphics and physics, this game offers an unparalleled dive into the high-speed world of professional racing. Whether you’re an experienced racer or a passionate fan, you’ll find yourself fully immersed in the intensity and precision of Formula One.

As Per My Last Email – £4.79

Tired of office politics and passive-aggressive emails? Take matters into your own hands in “As Per My Last Email,” the ultimate stress relief simulator where you wreak havoc as a disgruntled office worker armed with a sledgehammer. Immerse yourself in a fully destructible office environment where every desk, computer and coffee machine is yours to demolish.

Mangavania 2 – £4.49

Join the adventure as Yuhiko, a young ninja who has gone to the underworld to find a cure for his brother. Find Spirits in secret places – they will tell you a story or give you advice. Explore dungeons, fight monsters and meet new friends!

My Lovely Empress – £16.75

You have an empire at your command and the world at your feet. Your hands hold the happiness, hopes, and lives of an entire nation, and those who call you, their ruler.

You have everything, and yet, in your heart, you have nothing.

You are Emperor Hong, the esteemed Emperor of the Crimson Empire, and you have experienced profound loss. Following the passing of your mother, the former ruler, you tragically lost your beloved Empress as well.

Faced with no other options, you are compelled to summon and seek the aid of the Yaoguai, forbidden but powerful creatures of the north with a taste for human souls, to assist you in resolving imperial challenges, enforcing your will, and supporting the welfare of your citizens.

Thermonuclear – £7.99

In the distant future, “Thermonuclear,” is the most advanced military cyborg weapon technology ever created.

As a member of a mega-corporation, use this ultimate weapon to defeat your opponents and end the Third World War. Explore procedurally generated levels across the globe and face a range of enemies, from mutants in ruined cities to soldiers and robots in military factories. Only by upgrading your cyborg and unlocking new abilities can you defeat the malicious Allfather AI and put an end to the war.

Can you emerge victorious in this dystopian future conflict?

Lost in Heart of Chernobyl – Survival – £9.99

Dive into a world where every decision counts and every moment is fraught with peril. Lost in Heart of Chernobyl – Survival challenges you to not only survive but to confront the darkness and unravel the mystery of a world forever changed.

Underground Station – £4.99

Welcome!

Now you will discover how the real power of money moves the world,

and you’ll embark on a journey of survival as you uncover the many secrets hidden within.

But be warned, this adventure doesn’t end with mere survival.

You will have to fight a fierce battle to pay off your debts and gain your freedom in order to escape the dark maze of the dungeon.

We wish you success. Go beyond survival to freedom.

Shadowblade Knight Symphony – £9.99

Shadowblade Knight Symphony is a heart-pounding, skill-based adventure that pushes the boundaries of human agility and combat prowess. In this shadowy realm, your innate abilities are your only allies as you navigate through treacherous, ever-shifting landscapes and face formidable foes.

QuietMansion1 – £6.79

The aim of the game is to use a range of weapons, including handguns, shotguns, and rocket launchers, to defeat terrifying monsters and escape from the mansion and laboratory.

This survival-action horror game is a classic FPS. The player is constantly forced to choose to either fight against their enemies or flee to safety. This management of the limited items available creates gameplay imbued with a sense of palpable tension.

The game also features multiple endings, meaning that the game’s conclusion changes dramatically based on the player’s actions.

Energy Lab – £3.59

The game is not as easy as it looks unfortunately, the engineers who built this lab are engineers, I’m sure they wouldn’t want you to be able to pass easily, right?

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1 – £4.49

This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage captured by an actual flying drone.

There is no up, down, left, or right direction manipulation, only manipulation to speed up/slow down the drone’s speed.

Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Jeju Island, Korea, in a “Real” video!

Rack and Slay – £5.29

Push monster balls into holes or traps in randomly generated levels. Stack up countless game-changing items to create broken builds. Find combos to create your own synergies and customize your playstyle. Rack and Slay!

Ring Sculptors – £13.49

With nine unique characters to choose from, you find yourself in the Ring Sculptors’ base, a hub of avant-garde artists crafting sculptures from interplanetary matter. Will you survive? Or will your mind be lost in the Network? Can you maintain your sanity?

Craft your own path through a world filled with intrigue, danger, and unexpected twists. Your character’s stats will influence your journey as you encounter various characters and navigate the complexities of this sci-fi realm.

Inspired by Tomasz Kołodziejczak’s “Ring Sculptors,” this interactive experience offers multiple endings and a truly immersive adventure where every decision shapes your destiny. Are you ready to sculpt your own fate?

Cyber Mission – £8.99

Cyber Mission is a side-scrolling shoot ’em up with retro aesthetics, dynamic combat, HD visuals and intense combat inspired by classic elements from both run ’n gun and shooter genres. Take on your adversaries solo or team up with a friend in local co-op! Float and maneuver through zero gravity stages, blast enemy swarms, take down screen-filling bosses and use companion cyber drones to increase your forward fire rate, cover your back and more!

Next week: Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, GUNDAM BREAKER 4, Monster Jam Showdown, Shadow of the Ninja Reborn, Gori: Cuddly Carnage, WitchSpring R, KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE, Depths of Sanity, Ninja I & II, Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash, Ruthless Carnage Hotline, The Knight’s Path, SokoPenguin, Purrfect Rescue, Valfaris: Mecha Therion, Quack Jump, and CRYPT CUSTODIAN.