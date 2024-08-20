Atari 7800+ announced, coming this November for £99.99

We have a soft spot for the Atari 7800. It’s something of a peculiarity, featuring hardware that was advanced for the time – even able to outperform the NES in places – but held back by quirks such as using the same sound chip as the Atari 2600, while featuring a library mostly consisting of arcade conversions most Atari fans had played to death already. Then just as it was about to be retired 1990, Atari started creating games that pushed it – such as Ninja Golf, Scrapyard Dog, Midnight Mutants, and MotorPsycho – but it was too late to make a difference.

This November a new generation will be able to sample the Atari 7800 for themselves. Atari and PLAION have announced the Atari 7800+, which is set to launch for £99.99 ($129.99) complete with a wireless joypad and a copy of the platformer Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest.

It’ll feature HDMI output and a USB power source and will be compatible with existing 2600 and 7800 cartridges. The system’s design is a close replica of the original, right down to the brushed metal strip.

Additional wireless joysticks and joypads will be available at launch for £29.99 ($34.99) each. Six cartridges will also ship alongside the console: Asteroids Deluxe, Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, Berzerk, Bounty Bob Strikes Back, Frenzy, and Space Duel.

We can also expect four new Atari 2600 carts at the same time, finishing off the line. These are Caverns of Mars, RealSports Collection, Epyx Games, and M-Network Collection.

RealSports Collection brings together seven sports titles, Epyx Games features Summer Games, Winter Games and California Games, while M-Network Collection has Armor Ambush, Star Strike, Astroblast and Frogs & Flies.

The announcement trailer can be found below.