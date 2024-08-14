Antstream Arcade is coming to PS4 and PS5, complete with Net Yaroze games

During today’s Antstream Arcade Connect presentation, it was confirmed that the retro streaming service – which features over 1,300 titles from a large variety of formats – is coming to PS4 and PS5.

Although a release date is yet to be announced, pricing has been revealed as £39.99/$39.99/€39.99 for an annual pass, or £99.99/$99.99/€99.99 for a lifetime subscription.

To accompany this news, it was also revealed that Net Yaroze games are coming to the platform. For those in need of a memory jog, Net Yaroze was a PS1 development system anyone could purchase from Sony and use to code their own games. These creations were then shared on the Official PlayStation Magazine’s demo disc. A handful were very well-regarded.

Two new PS1 games were also announced – futuristic naval combat shooter TigerShark (originally developed by n-Space) and Ocean’s 1997 top-down racer Motor Mash. We can also expect PICO 8 titles, with both Puzzles of Paladins and Manbomber coming soon. It’s hoped more developers will bring their creations over to Antstream.

The presentation was peppered with new game announcements, including Risky Woods, Worms Pinball, Mr. Do, Midnight Resistance, Kung Fu Master, and Team17’s Alien Breed series. An update introducing customisable controls is imminent too, with a full update to the service planned for the near future.