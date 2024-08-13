The UK top ten sees a double-whammy of Mortal Kombat

Discounts at online retailers are seemingly behind this week’s UK retail chart irregularities.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the UK’s no.1 for a second week running, with EA Sports FC 24 holding onto #2. Then at #3 it’s the return of Mortal Kombat 1, up from #14. The bloody brawler also claims no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Minecraft remains at #4, while GTA V rises to #5. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD drops to #6, and then at #7 it’s Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – meaning there are two MK titles in the top ten this week.

Nintendo Switch Sports makes a racket at #8, Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped to #9, while Hogwarts Legacy takes a tumble to #10.

Outside of the top ten, things are peculiar. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is at #11, while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition climbs to #21. Not too unusual perhaps, although Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is at #12 while regular Cyberpunk 2077 takes #13. We nearly had a CD Projekt RED quadruple whammy within the top 20.

The bottom end of the chart sees a few re-entries, including Transformers Battleground at #28, LEGO CITY Undercover at #33, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered at #37. 2017’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite re-entered at #35, meanwhile, selling enough copies for it to take #2 in the PS4 chart.

Wrapping up the insanity is the 3DS chart. It’s a top three this week, with the 2011 launch title Rayman 3D at no.1, Stella Glow at #2, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at #3.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 heads to retail this week, standing a good chance of entering the top 20 next week. Possibly top ten. White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Complete Edition and Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Xbox Series may make an appearance too.