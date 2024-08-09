2005 shooter Under Defeat set for a multiformat re-release

The Xbox 360 and PS3 physical releases of Under Defeat are absurdly expensive these days, so it can only be good news to hear that a current-gen re-release is coming.

Clear River Games are partnering with City Connection to bring the 2005 G.Rev developed shooter to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Steam and Switch. Both the PS5 and Switch will gain physical editions with an ETA of ‘fall 2024’. It’s due Dec 5th in Japan according to the trailer below, giving a rough idea of the timeframe.

Under Defeat offers a slight departure from most shooters due to its military setting – featuring a helicopter blitzing incoming forces – and using a semi-isometric perspective.

This new version is being created under the supervision of Takehiro Eda and Zerodiv Fukushima Factory, known for their work in the shooter community. Three modes will feature: a ‘pure’ Arcade Mode with a 4:3 ratio and a pseudo vertical screen, New Order Mode with a widescreen 16:9 ratio, and New Order Mode+ with a new risk/reward mechanic.

Super Sweep are providing a new soundtrack, created by Shinji Hosoe – best known for their work on the Ridge Racer and Tekken franchises.