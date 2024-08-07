Natsu-Mon, Cat Quest III, Volgarr the Viking II, SteamWorld Heist II, Yokai Club, Gray Dawn, and Omochapon hit the Switch

Talk about perfectly timed. Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid is, as the name brazenly suggests, set during the hot summer months. Published by Spike Chunsoft, you play as the son of a circus ringmaster and spend your days exploring the town where the circus currently resides, talking to townsfolk, fishing, bug catching, and watching the circus’ fireworks at night. If you enjoyed Shin-chan on Switch and are eager to play the recently confirmed sequel, this should make the wait more tolerable.

One new release oddly timed is Grey Dawn – a first-person horror adventure set during a Victorian Christmas, with a storyline based around a Priest accused of murdering alter boys. While quite linear, the ability to change seasons – making lakes freeze and so forth – adds much to the experience. We awarded the Xbox version 7/10 earlier this year.

Also flying under the radar somewhat is Omochapon. It’s a quirky 3D puzzle platformer in which you control capsule toys – including a car, tank, and a pink rabbit on a spring – while exploring a Japanese mall. Ryo Hazuki would approve.

As for the bigger releases of the week, there are three sequels on the agenda, each with similar levels of anticipation. Brutal pixel art hack ‘n slash platformer Volgarr the Viking II has been a long time coming – the original launched in 2013. The Metacritic score is, currently, identical to that of the original – a reasonable 76%. SteamWorld Heist II has been forever coming too, with the 3DS original dating back to 2014. This side-scrolling tactical adventure takes to the seas, throwing naval battles into the mix. Despite a couple of lukewarm reviews, the Metacritic sits at a respectable 86%.

Open-world RPG Cat Quest III takes to the seas too and is likewise going down well with critics, reportedly improving on the two titles before it. Review scores are mostly 7s and 8s, resulting in a 79% Metacritic.

Bandai Namco is also back with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicle – a combat focused adventure based on the animated series, also featuring town planning and RPG style quests. Reviews are yet to go live, but from screenshots alone, it appears a step above the tie-ins of yore. Not to be outdone with lengthy titles, The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom is also out, based on a novel that’s popular with girls.

For retro diehards, there are two curios to investigate. Yokai Club is the second instalment in the new line of Jaleco re-releases, featuring a rewind tool, a translated ending screen, an item guide, and a speed running clock. The EGGCONSOLE release of the ‘80s RPG ARGUICE NO TSUBASA is obscurer still, including a 100 page (approx) novel required to decipher dungeon murals.

Other releases for this week include the Chinese dating sim Love is All Around – which sold over 2.5m copies on PC – monochromatic platformer Cattie, first-person graphic adventure Delirium, and something called Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler. Big ‘my first GamerTag’ energy, there.

New Switch eShop releases

Cat Quest III – £17.99

Get whiskered away on a hearty catventure in Cat Quest III, the third installment in the award-winning Cat Quest series!

Play as a swashbuckling purrivateer in this 2.5D open-world action RPG set in a fantastical pirate-themed world – the Purribean – an archipelago swarming with Pi-rats searching for the Northern Star – a long-lost mythical treasure. Alongside your trusty spirit companion, set sail through the Purribean in your very own ship! But beware, the seas are dangerous, and a meow-tiny is nigh as the hordes of Pi-rats under the order of the Pirate King hunt you down…

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid – £34.99

A circus troupe comes to Yomogi Town, a rural town in Japan situated between mountains and the ocean. As the son of the circus ringmaster, enjoy a special summer filled with adventures!

All of Yomogi Town and the nature surrounding it are an open world where you can enjoy summer to its fullest. Immerse yourself in nostalgic scenery filled with towering clouds, beautiful sunsets, and the sound of cicadas.

Summer days are always filled with activities like fishing at the river or catching rare bugs in a field. Help the circus succeed and interact with the townspeople if you’d like. Enjoy a night at the summer festival, dancing and watching fireworks. There’s even a train so you can visit a neighboring town.

Your own special summer vacation filled with unique experiences awaits you on Nintendo Switch™!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles – £44.99 The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

Spin a new tale of the Jura Tempest Federation together with all your favorite characters from the animated series!

Players can enjoy thrilling action battles that combine flashy special moves and powerful combos. Through leveling up bonds with friends, Rimuru will learn Special Attacks, and even have allies join in to back up Rimiru’s attack. Finish off formidable enemies that are coming to destroy Tempest with Secret Skills animated in retro 8-bit style!

Volgarr the Viking II – £17.59

Volgarr the Viking 2 is a hardcore, 2D action-platformer where precision is everything and one false move can spell a brutal death. Players of the original game will feel right at home on this relentless voyage, even with the addition of new power-ups, new forms of magic, new enemy types, and a chest-thumping new soundtrack.

SteamWorld Heist II – £24.99

All is not well on the waves, a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts.

Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea.

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club – £7.19

Long ago, the emperor of the yokai clan, Yokai Emperor Gallus, who sought to bring destruction to the human world, was sealed deep in the ocean floor after a battle with the psychic warriors.

5000 years later, Akira, a boy who lives peacefully unaware of his lineage as the descendant of that warrior, is confronted by the Yokai Imperial Guard led by the resurrected Yokai Emperor Gals.

Captured by the yokai, Akira awakens his dormant psychic powers…

Determined to protect the human world with his hidden psychic abilities, Akira ventures alone into the ‘Alternate Dimension Zones’ where the yokai legion has established its stronghold.

Now, the fate of the human world rests in Akira’s hands.

Gray Dawn – £17.99

You will be entangled in a terrifying adventure of a priest on a quest to prove his innocence. Guilty or not, you find yourself trapped in the middle of strange events involving a demonic possession and divine apparitions.

Each time you remember the boy or hear about being accused of murder, you go into a trance fueled by fear. These moments of madness depict gore, repulsion towards God, and sometimes even the voice of the devil himself trying to convince you of things that may or may not be lies…

Gray Dawn takes place around the year 1920, in a remote village in England. Throughout the game, you will often be transported to the beautiful world of Romania, which is inspired by the mysticism of Eastern Europe.

Love is all around – £11.69

“Love Is All Around” is a simulating love story real-life full-motion interactive video . You will not only meet but also fall in love with six beauties with completely different personalities and styles, eventually embark on an immersive and sweet journey one after another.

Under their charisma, how would you deal with the six beauties while you are busy at paying off debts? Would you ignore your feelings and focus on making money? Or would you choose love over money? Among these beauties, who would you choose to be your partner for the rest of your life?

Sokomage – £4.49

Get ready for a captivating adventure in pursuit of magical expertise! Embark on the challenging realm of Sokomage, a top-down logic puzzle game that will truly test the limits of your intellect.

In this demanding sokoban-style puzzle, you will step into the shoes of an aspiring wizard determined to attain the status of a genuine sorcerer. Conquer intricate obstacles and immerse yourself in thought-provoking puzzles to demonstrate that your mind is as sharp as a magical blade.

Cattie – £4.49

Get ready for platforming action of the retro kind as you take the role of a nimble kitten named Cattie! Run, jump, hop from wall to wall, crouch, pounce and swipe at enemies as you make your way through side-scrolling pixel art pixel art stages with feline precision. Inspired by genre classics of the ’80s, Cattie is presented in minimalistic black-and-white style and fluid 2D animation.

There are 100 levels to explore, all set to a nostalgic 8-bit soundtrack! Challenge will ramp up as you progress, gradually introducing new enemies and stage mechanics. Do you have the skills to help Cattie reach the end?

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom – £33.90

The sweet and tender love by the prince awaits you―

This game is based on the popular girls novel “The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom” Volume 1-3. Enjoy the full voice acting by famous voice actors and high-quality still images! There will be alternate endings compared to the original novel depending on the choices you make throughout the story.

Also stay tuned for the “What If” original bonus love stories with you and the conquest characters

The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 2 – £8.89

The Legend of Dark Witch 2 retains its simple controls and enough challenges to satisfy the completist.

Created by indie games company INSIDE SYSTEM in 2014, The Legend of Dark Witch 2 is a 2D action story sequel to “The Legend of Dark Witch”. True to its predecessor, Legend of the Dark Witch 2 retains its simple controls and enough challenges to satisfy the completist.

Players have 8 stages to choose from and must use SHOTs to make their way through a variety of obstacles to reach the boss enemy. Within each stage there are hidden “Pura Syega” which are helpful to power up player characters.

Metroplex Zero: Sci-Fi Card Battler – £9.99

Gain powerful cards for your heroes by winning battles. Customize your deck to develop your own squad strategy. You are never forced to bring any card you don’t like into battle. Under your strategic direction, each of your heroes will bring the perfect 12 cards into battle. Before each battle, scout your enemies and pick the ideal cards to take them on.

With different heroes to choose from, each has its own unique and surprising gameplay. During your run you will be able to acquire new cards. You can get special surgical implants, and gain powerful cybernetic augments as you level up your heroes.

Delirium – £11.69

Delirium is a first-person graphic adventure in which we control teenage rebel Lola. Like Lola, our main objective will be to escape from Delirium along with her freak brother Danny, who will accompany us during the adventure.

To do this, we must put all our ingenuity in solving fun puzzles, explore unusual scenarios and meet peculiar characters. In Delirium we will be able to interact with the stage to examine objects, pick them up and also combine them with other different ones in order to advance in the story.

With Lola and Danny we will live a whole adventure full of humor and full of references to pop culture, be it video games, comics, movies or series.

The Lullaby of Life – £11.89

Born in the origins of the universe, you are a particle with the power to play musical notes in the form of waves. Experience this fascinating music-driven adventure that transforms sound into puzzles using timing, focus, dexterity, and agility.

I Want To Go To Mars – £4.49

Robyn & Teddy want to go to a place that never rains, that’s always sunny, that never runs out of sand. They want to go… to Mars!

Embark on an award-winning imaginative adventure that’s perfect for the whole family. Build your rocket, pass Moon customs, dodge asteroids and collect star fuel in this short and heartwarming tale of adventure and growth.

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona – £11.39

Assume the role of Derek Ericona, a lord destined for death by treachery, who avoided it in favor of a more grim fate. You’re in for a great adventure inspired by soulslike games. Bloodthirsty monsters, divine creatures and epic boss battles. The game’s story is shaped by choices that will define your journey.

PumPum – £17.99

PumPum is a casual game for adults with simple, relaxing gameplay, and features many sexy girls in different poses. Each girl shows off lovely graphics and animations!

Slot & Learn HIRAGANA – £2.24

This game offers a delightful way to learn Japanese HIRAGANA through fill-in-the-blank puzzles.

The game features a vast collection of aesthetically pleasing, popular, and practically useful HIRAGANA characters.

Learn the charms of HIRAGANA that will deepen your appreciation for Japanese culture through an engaging gaming experience!

Cats Hidden in Magic Places – £3.49

Cats Hidden in Magic Places is a fantastical adventure that cat lovers and fantasy fans will adore! Step into an extraordinary world filled with enchanting cities, mystical schools, and vibrant villages as you embark on a thrilling quest to find hidden cats. With ten stunning scenes to explore, each brimming with magical charm, the challenge is to uncover all 400 elusive felines!

VIVIDLOPE – £8.99

VIVIDLOPE, the manic 3D arcade game with a puzzle spin, is coming to Nintendo Switch™!

Join Cerise on her journey through the strange realm of VIVIDSCAPE. Here, the gravity is totally off the wall. Turn the world upside down as you run on ceilings, collect powerful items, fend off waves of enemies, and paint tiles. Plan ahead, but stay alert and react, as the foes keep coming from all directions – north, south, east, west, even top and bottom

Kanna Maze – £3.59

This is a sci-fi mystery visual novel game. Each decision you make not only shapes your destiny but also peels back layers of hidden truths. Assemble the fragments of reality scattered across various outcomes to reconstruct the complete narrative. Dare to unravel the mysteries—your choices are the key to revealing the full spectrum of secrets.

Demon Go! – £2.19

Demon Go! is a side-scrolling runner action game where players use simple controls to quickly maneuver through various stages.

The road to cat heaven, filled with all the world’s kitties, is a rough one. Help the little demon reach the utopia he has longed for!

Anime Dance-Off – Party Total – £8.99

Dive into the vibrant world of an enthralling anime idol dance game that invites you to join the journey of nine unique idols, each with their own dreams, outfits, favorite locations and favorite songs.

In this captivating adventure, you’ll have the chance to dance alongside your favorite characters through 35 mesmerizing levels, each offering two distinct difficulties to challenge and delight players of all skill levels.

As you step into the glittering shoes of each idol, you’ll dance your way through a variety of enchanting stages, from the dazzling nightclub to the serene, starlit nights over the roofs of the city. With every beat and rhythm, immerse yourself in the thrilling gameplay that combines intuitive controls with exhilarating music tracks, ensuring every performance feels as thrilling as a live concert.

Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler – £10.99

This cute puzzle game will kick your butt! Behind the sweet pastels of Billy Bumbum lie puzzles for the true thinky mind. Use seemingly simple mechanics in surprisingly deep and satisfying ways to rescue your friends in over 250 levels. Fart for Freedom!

EGGCONSOLE ARGUICE NO TSUBASA PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

Far beyond the golden sands, there once was a bloodline that ruled over Arguice. This is a tale from long ago. The winged ones descended upon the hills of Ateparu, where they entered an eternal slumber alongside the spirits of wind, earth, and water. After thousands of seasons, when calamity arises once more, the descendants of Arguice, wielding wings and swords, will vanquish the demons…

This RPG was released in 1988 in Japan. The player embarks on an adventure to save the world from the threat of demons as the 23rd prince of the Kingdom of Arguice.

Towns and dungeons are presented in a side view, while map navigation is shown in a top-down view.The game is lightweight and most actions can be performed using the numeric keypad, making movement and exploration feel like an action game.

Combat uses a semi-auto battle system with random encounters. You will watch your character and the monsters fight, issuing commands as needed based on the situation, resulting in a very immersive battle experience. Be vigilant, as inattentiveness can lead to dire situations.

SUSHI Drop – £3.45

Drop sushi onto the sushi geta below!

Pile them up, but be careful not to let them fall onto the counter!

Escape from the Pharaoh’s Tomb – £4.99

After an unlucky adventurer encounters a cursed skull while exploring the remote deserts of Egypt, he suddenly falls into the clutches of the mysterious Pharaoh’s tomb.

Escaping from each challenging room involves solving a puzzle where you’ll aim a magic beam of light to open a magical locked door. You’ll have to contend with dangerous enemies, avoid outlandish traps, and even out-maneuver the chamber walls closing in.

Help our hero make it through each perilous puzzle, or be lost until eternity.

Omochapon – £8.99

Set in a Japanese mall, Omochapon is a 3D puzzle platformer incorporating casual light-hearted gameplay with adorable characters.

For each new toy unlocked, players gain abilities to explore the world and find new companions with the goal of escaping to the outside world.

From first-time developer ShawnTheMiller, Omochapon is a wholesome title incorporating capsule toy culture and casual gameplay mechanics!

Next week: Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse, The Sirena Expedition, Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast, Magical Delicacy, Just Crow Things, The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga, Elrentaros Wanderings, Castaway, Aery – Ancient Empires, Arco, Squiggle Drop, Space Raft, Parking Masters, Phantom Spark, Mute Crimson DX, Turn to Mine, Lunar Nightmare, Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death, Exit Station 7, Bizarre, Ataraxie, D.C.K.: Dock Chess King, Moonshot, The Books Tale: A hop adventure, Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery, Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians, and Cat’s Request.