Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashes to no.1 while WWE 2K24 re-enters the top ten

There isn’t much going in within the UK retail chart this week, with all the usual faces present in the top ten and an absence of new entries, so let’s talk about no.1s briefly.

In both the all formats top 40 and the Switch top 20, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the top spot. This is the title most people purchase alongside a shiny new Switch, suggesting there was a surge in hardware sales last week – with either the school summer holidays or holidaying in general behind that. Incidentally, the colourful kart racer celebrates 380 weeks in the chart, not once leaving the top 40 since launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is the PC’s no.1, although it seems it was a close call with Cities Skylines II, which shows up at #20 in the all formats chart too.

On PS5, GTA V rules the roost. EA Sports FC 24 tackles the PS4 top 20, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate claims no.1 in the Xbox Series chart (presumably down to a hefty discount) while Red Dead Redemption 2 tops the Xbox One top 20.

Rewinding to the all formats top ten, EA Sports FC 24 climbed to #2, Hogwarts Legacy fell to #3, Minecraft climbed to #4, while Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD held onto #5. GTA V rose to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder charged to #7, WWE 2K24 re-entered at #8, Nintendo Switch Sports made a reappearance at #9, and then at #10 it’s Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

The 3DS chart is still in play, and is actually a top five this week. Etrain Odyssey Untold: Millenium Girl is no.1 and followed by Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, Rayman 3D, LEGO Batman 3, and Culcept Revolt. Are Rising Star Games even still around?