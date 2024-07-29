Hubba hubba! The Sims 4: Lovestruck enters the UK retail chart at #2

There’s a new entry within the UK all formats top five, and it’s one you may not have seen coming. The Sims 4: Lovestruck swooned in at #2 in the retail chart, with Hogwarts Legacy holding onto no.1.

The rest of the top ten mostly remains unchanged. EA Sports FC 24 dropped to #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #4, while Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD fell to #5.

Minecraft and GTA V stuck around at #6 and #7, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition re-entered the top ten at #8, Elden Ring fell five places to #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Oddly, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition has more or less switched places with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, which was at #10 last week and is now at #25. Both are often found in the top 40 regardless.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-claims no.1 in the Switch top twenty while Hogwarts Legacy takes no.1 in the PS5, PS4, and Xbox One charts. Assassin’s Creed Mirage claims no.1 in the Xbox Series chart, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League re-entering at #2 due to a price drop.

And yes, GfK has compiled a 3DS chart this week. Well, not so much a chart – a single 3DS game features. Specifically, 2012’s LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes. Crikey.