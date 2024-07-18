Over Horizon X Steel Empire review

Even within the pages of charmingly garish ‘90s video game mags, HOT-B’s Steel Empire stood out. Shoot’em ups set in space were par for the course for the Mega Drive, yet here was something daring to be different, featuring a bi-plane and a zeppelin battling steam-powered contraptions using bullets and lightning-based bombs. Not even the few military-based shooters on the MD could compete with its unique steampunk setting, although there were some similarities – including bosses taking the form of tanks, trains, and submarines.

Before Steel Empire hit the scene in 1992 there was 1991’s Over Horizon. Released on NES only in Japan and in certain parts of Europe (a la Mr. Gimmick) it’s often seen as Steel Empire’s predecessor due to also featuring the ability to fire forwards and backwards, in addition to collecting two ‘options’ that greatly boost firepower. Only three forms of firepower are available (beam, laser, and homing) and while this may not sound like much, it goes a long way to making Over Horizon feel remarkably refined. The need to occasionally fire backwards also prevents the homing shot from making things overly simplistic.

Being a relatively unknown shooter for the NES, it’s a surprise to discover how robust it is. The sci-fi setting isn’t anything special, with stages featuring typical backdrops (ice, sand, underwater, metallic battleship interior, etc) and boss battles that take place on plain featureless backdrops, but it’s well balanced and has a few nice features – such as the ability to shove giant ice blocks into enemies. Said bosses are also quite creative for the era, with no two alike. Giving it additional depth, weapons can be edited on the main menu, allowing for different ‘option’ formations. This re-release also eliminates sprite flicker, while one of the extras unlocks the bonus ‘Samurai’ tile set from the outset, swapping the sci-fi setting for one themed around ancient Japan. Without a doubt, this collection presents the best way to experience Over Horizon. You’ll likely be surprised by how fully featured it is.

The main event here is Steel Empire, of course. This collection includes the Mega Drive version and its 2002 GBA conversion, and both the Japanese and Western ROMS are present – with the Western iteration of Steel Empire still bearing references to Acclaim/Flying Edge. The Japanese version was also known as The Steel Empire. The Mega Drive version remains pleasingly challenging – it’s tricky, but never frustratingly so unless you happen to find yourself underpowered when faced with a boss. There’s a reasonable amount of variety, with one stage scrolling diagonally, and it doesn’t overstay its welcome. Trying to hit ground targets with bombs is engaging, and like Over Horizon, the small pool of weapons provides just the right amount to experiment with, never feeling bloated. As this isn’t a bullet hell shooter, it’s a good starting point for rookies; definitely manageable when compared to other MD shooter mainstays.

The GBA version isn’t merely a bespoke conversion that recycles Mega Drive assets. The artwork was redrawn and consequently more detailed, sporting a colour palette far brighter – not just because the GBA could display more colours, but because GBA games were generally made brighter to compensate for the original’s unlit screen. The presentation was improved too, with better looking interlude/map screens and richer sound-effects. There’s the occasional bout of slowdown (something that also affects the Mega Drive version) but this is still a classy conversion that outshines the 16-bit original in a few areas.

This collection is presented in the same way as other retro-releases from Ratalakia (Cyber Citizen Shockman, Rider’s Spirits, Turrican Flashback, etc) but features more extras than usual. The GBA version has an option to add a ghosting effect to mimic an LCD screen, while Over Horizon allows for the HUD to be repositioned – immeasurably more useful. As you’d expect, there’s a choice of screen sizes, wallpapers, filters, etc. All three games can be made easier with cheats (invincibility, infinite bombs, etc) and consequently blitzed in around 30-40 minutes each. For those wanting to keep things authentic, Challenge Mode rolls everything back to default, even deactivating rewinding. Only in this mode can high scores be saved.

It’s the low price that seals the deal here. Over Horizon X Steel Empire only costs £13.49 ($14.99) on the digital services. That’s a low price point for three very robust shooters with a bunch of options that allow you to experience them how you see fit, either carefully learning from mistakes and memorising attack patterns, liberally using the rewind tool to prevent a restart, or activating cheats to experience all three in a single evening. Whatever way you choose, this is a decent way to discover (or perhaps rediscover) a trio of titles often regarded as cult classics. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Over Horizon on more ‘NES hidden gem’ lists in the future.

ININ’s Over Horizon X Steel Empire is out 18th July on Switch and PS4.